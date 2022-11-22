Edwardstone worked “very well” on Tuesday morning, as Alan King plots a belated return for last season’s Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy hero.

The Barbury Castle handler has seen potential options fall by the wayside in recent weeks, owing to unsuitably dry ground conditions. The eight-year-old was due to shoulder top-weight in the Jim Barry Wines Hurst Park Handicap Chase at Ascot on Saturday, but was withdrawn, having also missed the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham the previous weekend due to the ground. However, King was pleased with his latest piece of work, having taken a short trip to Nicky Henderson’s Seven Barrows yard – and confirmed the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on Saturday week as the next possible target for his seasonal bow.

“Edwardstone has been to Lambourn today and had a proper workout,” said King of the Robert Abrey and Ian Thurtle-owned gelding. “Nicky very kindly let me go and use his grass gallops this morning and all went very well. I would imagine he would have to go to the Tingle Creek now, if all goes according to plan between now and then.” Though frustrated by the lack of suitable going for his stable star, King remains pragmatic. “We are coming off what has been the driest summer and autumn since ’76,” he added. “I remember they didn’t race at Cheltenham until New Year’s Day that year. Every meeting was transferred because it was too firm, so it is not unprecedented. It has been a long time, but it does happen.” King also appears to have a smart bumper horse on his hands in Favour And Fortune, who showed plenty of ability in landing the John Vickers.Bet Free Bet Club Open National Hunt Flat Race at Southwell on Tuesday afternoon.