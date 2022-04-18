Edwardstone enjoyed a terrific campaign with top-class honours in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase, followed by a pair of Grade Two victories in the Wayward Lad and Kingmaker at Kempton and Warwick respectively.

Yet it was his scintillating run at Cheltenham that really underlined his superiority in the two-mile novice chasing division, as he powered to a four-and-a-half-length success at the Cheltenham Festival.

However, despite being backed to 4/7 favouritism for the Maghull Novices’ Chase at Aintree on his seventh run of the campaign, the Robert Abrey and Ian Thurtle-owned eight-year-old had to play second fiddle to Gentleman De Mee.