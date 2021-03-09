Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle: Sam Spinner on target

He said: “The Stayers’ Hurdle is very much the plan and we will confirm him at the entry stage for the race. This has been the plan for quite some time. He had a bit of a setback after he ran at Newbury so we lost a bit of time and unfortunately we couldn’t get him to the Cleeve or the Rendlesham.

Having finished fifth when sent off favourite for the Grade One prize at the Cheltenham Festival in 2018 before filling the runner-up spot in the race 12 months later, O’Keeffe is optimistic the nine year old can return to form on the biggest stage of them all.

Little has gone right for O’Keeffe’s stable star in two starts this season, having pulled up behind Cyrname in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby before failing to beat a rival on his return to smaller obstacles in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury in November.

“Going straight to the Cheltenham Festival without a run is not perfect but he has had no issues at all since the turn of the year. His fitness seems well and he has been schooling well and he has no issue with the foot problem.

“We still firmly believe that he is a very good horse. He will be one of the outsiders there is no doubt about that and on race form this season he ought to be.

“He got an injury last year and that just shook his confidence more than anything. He has proved he has this level of ability and he likes the track we have just got to hope it all comes together. Everything has got to be right on the day.”

Tactics remain the same

O’Keeffe admits the front-running tactics that have helped make Sam Spinner so popular with racing fans are likely to deployed again on his Prestbury Park return. However, he is considering equipping the Grade One winner with a set of blinkers to help bolster his chances.

He added: “He will still be prominently ridden as all he does is gallop so that won’t change. His training has been going well and he will have his final school on Thursday. We are all ready to go.

“We are considering putting a pair of blinkers on him in the race. There is usually a stigma attached to horses wearing headgear but there is no questioning his attitude - it is to just help him restore that confidence.

“I do think Paisley Park is a very good horse as is Thyme Hill and if we could finish a few lengths behind them it would be great.”