Favourite Guineas: Mike Vince on Speciosa and Frankel

So what makes a favourite Guineas?

A champion strutting his or her stuff and routing the opposition? An exciting finish? One where you did the seemingly impossible and relieved the bookies of a stack of cash?

That’s the point - two races this weekend are Classics and for that reason alone are always memorable.

The recent years have been dominated by the Irish - since Gleneagles won the 2000 edition, only Hugo Palmer with Galileo Gold and Andrew Balding with Kameko, in last year's delayed running, have stopped the colts' Classic going to Ireland.

While the 1000 Guineas stat is one I’d be keeping to myself were I one of the lucky ones to be allowed in to the Rowley Mile this weekend, only once since Sir Michael Stoute saddled Russian Rhythm to give him his second win in the race in 2003 has the fillies' race stayed in Newmarket.

And there have, of course, been the standouts - no more so than the 2006 running of the 1000 Guineas which was won, in the words of the trainer, by "one for all the little people". Speciosa.

Trained not too far from Newmarket by Pam Sly, the filly had won the Rockfel the previous autumn at odds of 20/1, despite showing a tendency to hang, and repeated the feat when over the same course and distance in the Nell Gwyn Stakes the following April.

So to the Guineas and the ground came up soft. Speciosa led the bigger group towards the near side and on the biggest day of his life Micky Fenton held her together as in the last furlong petrol tanks started reading empty in the soft ground. Except Speciosa, who stayed on to beat Sir Mark Prescott’s Confidential Lady.

A win for a small stable brought the house down for the faithful on the Rowley Mile, but how can anyone compare anything to the ‘I was there’ when Frankel turned the 2011 running of the 2000 into a procession - six lengths hard held. How can that not be anyone's favourite Guineas.

I was doing some radio interviews a couple of hours after the race that day and I simply could not remember which horse (it was Dubawi Gold) had finished second - I don’t think I was alone. Probably the least remembered Guineas runner-up ever.

So the stage is set for this weekend - now anyone got a good tip?