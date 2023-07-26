Sparks Fly bids for seventh straight success at York

Sparks Fly will bid for a seventh straight success when she contests the British EBF 40th Anniversary Lyric Fillies’ Stakes, the Listed highlight at York on Friday night.

The David Lowe-owned three-year-old has been a revelation since scoring for the first time at Windsor in April. That was the daughter of Muhaarar’s sixth career start and since then she has peeled off five further victories – in the process shooting up the handicap ratings from 59 to 98. If she lands the £70,000 purse on her next assignment, she will become the winning-most Flat horse in Britain this season. Whatever happens, it’s been a remarkable rise in which connections’ patience with Sparks Fly has been amply paid back. Shropshire-based trainer David Loughnane explained: “The owner is a very good owner – he’s very loyal and always gives his horses a chance. We gave her a chance to just fill her frame a bit and a chance to develop. All her siblings have been very early sharp two-year-olds; you’d expect her to be, but she wasn’t. We gave her the time and reaped a reward. “She’s always been a bit of a stable favourite. She’s a lovely filly and a pleasure to have around the place – everyone always liked her. Obviously, it’s been a lovely journey to be part of and I don’t think we’re finished yet.”



As regards her participation on the Knavesmire, Loughnane said: “The plan is, provided there’s ‘soft’ in the description, she’ll run.” Given recent significant rainfall and further showers forecast, it’s very likely that the extended mile and a quarter Lyric Stakes will be raced on ground that should suit Sparks Fly. All of her six wins have come with varying degrees of underfoot ease – including heavy conditions. Friday’s race will be the first time that Sparks Fly has been campaigned at Listed level, but Loughnane believes the filly has scope for further development. He added: “I’d go there quite bullish if the ground conditions are right. The way she’s won every race, she’s done it with complete ease. You couldn’t not but be confident when you’re going into stakes company. I don’t think we’re anywhere near the bottom of her yet. “I think she’d be fine on good ground as well, but it’s not something we need to find out right now. Obviously, we’re on for a seven-timer, so we just need to tick every box at the moment. But I think up to a mile and a quarter, and even a mile and a half in time, there’s still plenty left in the tank.”