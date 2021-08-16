Spanish Mission emerged as one of the best stayers in Europe this summer, winning the Yorkshire Cup and pushing Stradivarius to a head victory in the Lonsdale Cup at York after finishing third in the Gold Cup at Ascot.

Bought by Barry Irwin’s Team Valor and Gary Barber with the principle aim of the Flemington showpiece, he came very close to pulling it off for Andrew Balding but will now stay in Australia.

Owner Brae Sokolski released a statement via Moody on Twitter saying: "I am pleased to announce that following his outstanding performance in this year’s Melbourne Cup, Spanish Mission will remain in Australia to be trained by Peter Moody.

“Yesterday I finalised a deal to secure Spanish Mission to race in partnership with Ozzie Kheir, Jonathan Rosham and our warm circle.

“I would like to thank the former owners of Spanish Mission, Gary Barber and Barry Irwin, who specifically approached me and gave me the opportunity to purchase their wonderful horse and keep him on our shores.

“Spanish Mission is truly a world class stayer and importantly still on an upward trajectory with so much more to come. We will advise of future plans with him in due course.”