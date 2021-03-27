Richard Fahey column: Doncaster Lincoln meeting thoughts

It's been a productive winter for our columnist who's hoping to hit the ground running as the turf season opens at Doncaster.

We’ve had a great winter – in fact it’s probably the best start to a year that we’ve ever had. The horses have been running well and we’re top of the trainers’ table which is nice! It’s just great to go into the new turf season with the yard in good nick and we’re really looking forward to it. 1.25 Doncaster Vintage Clarets

He hasn’t been on grass yet which is our main worry. It’s just been too wet at Malton. Ironically we got up there on Wednesday but this fellow didn’t go as he’s running here. He’s done everything well at home, he looks great and has pleased us in the preparations but we always find an away day really helps to sort them out. It will be interesting to see how he goes. 2.00 Doncaster – Space Traveller

He hasn’t run since Royal Ascot and it’s nice to get him back out. He’s been on the go for a while, he started back cantering in December. He hasn’t done a lot of hard galloping but ours don’t tend to need that. He might need it in terms of being ring-rusty but he’s fit enough. 2.35 Doncaster – Amaysmont

I’m hoping he’ll run well despite being a fraction disappointing in a couple of runs on the all-weather. A mile here could be perfect for him but the worry is the draw. He’s in two and we won’t know until after the race whether that’s a help or an impossible obstacle to overcome. 3.45 Doncaster – Mr Lupton

On ratings he’s got to improve to beat Brando and one or two others in this and he’s not getting any younger – or better. But he does head there in great order and he’s fit and well for his return. 5.25 Doncaster – Hot Team

He’s been frustrating but might run well in this. A strongly-run apprentice race over ten furlongs will play to his strengths and if they go a good gallop I can see him arriving there late. 8.00 Wolverhampton – Katelli

He’s been a little unlucky on his last two starts and he just needs that to change. Tony Hamilton felt he just got to the front too soon when second last time and pulled up a bit on him. He has the ability to win a race like this and is in great order. 8.30 Wolverhampton – Corndavon Lad

A very disappointing horse. We’re dropping him back to sprinting here. He doesn’t work like a sprinter at home but we’ve tried everything else. He’s well handicapped on his best form but needs to start showing something now.

SUNDAY 1.20 Doncaster - Fancy Footings

He’s in great order, looks a picture and arrives here fit and in form having gone close at Southwell last time. He just needs a bit of luck. 3.05 Doncaster - Spirit Dancer

He’s one I’ve always liked and he’s wintered very well. He was a backward horse who was always going to get better with age. He’s drawn 15 here which isn’t ideal and he might just need it a tad but I’m really like how he’s coming together this spring after a gelding operation too. 4.50 Doncaster - Alben Spirit

He’s in great order and has his chance in what is a wide-open race. The ground should be fine for him and he’s been pleasing us. 4.50 Doncaster - George Bowen