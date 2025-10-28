Sovereignty Breeders' Cup Classic challenge in balance at Del Mar due to fever

Sovereignty, the favourite for Saturday’s $7 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic, spiked a fever overnight and his status for Saturday’s race is in question.
Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott, standing about 20 feet away from Sovereignty’s stall on the Del Mar backstretch Tuesday morning, said the Kentucky Derby/Belmont Stakes/Travers Stakes winner was treated with an anti-inflammatory and blood work has been taken.
Owned and bred by Godolphin, the son of Into Mischief will be monitored all day Tuesday and into Wednesday.
“The results are pending,” Mott said. “But if he spikes another fever between now and whenever, we’re done. If I don’t think he is right, he’s not going to run.”
Sovereignty worked four furlongs at Del Mar on Monday and Mott said he was thinking about sending him to the track on Tuesday, but that was scrapped after the fever was detected.
Mott said Sovereignty has not shown any sign of discomfort. The colt was standing in his stall Tuesday morning, looking alert.
“He looks fine, he ate everything,” Mott said. “He hasn’t missed an oat. He seems normal.”
A normal temperature for a horse, Mott said, is 101. Sovereignty’s temperature got as high as 103 he said before being treated at 6 o’clock Tuesday morning.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Free bets
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.