Sovereignty Breeders' Cup Classic challenge in balance at Del Mar due to fever

Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott, standing about 20 feet away from Sovereignty’s stall on the Del Mar backstretch Tuesday morning, said the Kentucky Derby/Belmont Stakes/Travers Stakes winner was treated with an anti-inflammatory and blood work has been taken.

Owned and bred by Godolphin, the son of Into Mischief will be monitored all day Tuesday and into Wednesday.

“The results are pending,” Mott said. “But if he spikes another fever between now and whenever, we’re done. If I don’t think he is right, he’s not going to run.”

Sovereignty worked four furlongs at Del Mar on Monday and Mott said he was thinking about sending him to the track on Tuesday, but that was scrapped after the fever was detected.

Mott said Sovereignty has not shown any sign of discomfort. The colt was standing in his stall Tuesday morning, looking alert.

“He looks fine, he ate everything,” Mott said. “He hasn’t missed an oat. He seems normal.”

A normal temperature for a horse, Mott said, is 101. Sovereignty’s temperature got as high as 103 he said before being treated at 6 o’clock Tuesday morning.