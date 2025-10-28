Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sovereignty, ridden by Junior Alvarado, left, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby
Sovereignty wins the Kentucky Derby

Sovereignty Breeders' Cup Classic challenge in balance at Del Mar due to fever

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue October 28, 2025 · 1h ago

Sovereignty, the favourite for Saturday’s $7 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic, spiked a fever overnight and his status for Saturday’s race is in question.

Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott, standing about 20 feet away from Sovereignty’s stall on the Del Mar backstretch Tuesday morning, said the Kentucky Derby/Belmont Stakes/Travers Stakes winner was treated with an anti-inflammatory and blood work has been taken.

Owned and bred by Godolphin, the son of Into Mischief will be monitored all day Tuesday and into Wednesday.

“The results are pending,” Mott said. “But if he spikes another fever between now and whenever, we’re done. If I don’t think he is right, he’s not going to run.”

Sovereignty worked four furlongs at Del Mar on Monday and Mott said he was thinking about sending him to the track on Tuesday, but that was scrapped after the fever was detected.

Mott said Sovereignty has not shown any sign of discomfort. The colt was standing in his stall Tuesday morning, looking alert.

“He looks fine, he ate everything,” Mott said. “He hasn’t missed an oat. He seems normal.”

A normal temperature for a horse, Mott said, is 101. Sovereignty’s temperature got as high as 103 he said before being treated at 6 o’clock Tuesday morning.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING