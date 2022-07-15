Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Southwell - will stage Bath fixtures
Southwell - 10am start on Tuesday

Southwell Tuesday card brought forward to 10am start

By Sporting Life
13:05 · FRI July 15, 2022

Tuesday’s fixture at Southwell has been brought forward by three hours due to the forecasted extreme heat.

The meeting had been scheduled to begin at 1pm but with temperatures expected to reach 37C by mid-afternoon, the decision has been taken to move the timings.

The first race will get under way at 10am with the final race at 1.05pm.

Tuesday afternoon’s fixture at Musselburgh will go ahead as planned with temperatures anticipated to be lower in Scotland, while Tuesday evening’s meetings at Chelmsford and Wolverhampton, plus Monday’s card at Windsor, have not been changed although the British Horseracing Authority will continue to monitor forecasts.

BHA veterinary officer Sally Taylor said: “The BHA has continued to work with courses scheduled to race during the hottest days of the heatwave being experienced in Britain presently and has taken proactive steps where necessary to ensure the welfare of all equine and human participants.

“Usual hot weather provisions will be in place at all courses throughout this period, with sufficient cooling facilities and regular monitoring across all meetings.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING