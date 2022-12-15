Resident expert Man On The Spot provides a guide to all the all-weather action from Thursday's cards at Southwell and Chelmsford City.

Brownlee placed in a lower grade at Wolverhampton on his handicap debut while Diomed Spirit drops down in class for Stuart Williams’ in-form yard with an apprentice’s allowance further helping his cause. But COLNAGO may edge this handicapping for the first time having been narrowly beaten at Newcastle with a subsequent winner back in third and Karl Burke’s colt gets the vote with cheekpieces applied. Several drop back down to the minimum trip with Fierce and Tephi making most appeal of those. 2.33 - BetUK's Acca Club 5 Free Bet Handicap

PRIMO has won two of his last three attempts at this course and distance. He was upped a grade last time but Roger Fell’s charge gets another chance back at this lowly level. Brandy Station won here in September while Captain Corcoran beat The Tron over track and trip in October. The former pair both finished well behind Lucky Beggar over the minimum distance at Nottingham subsequently though the latter remains without a win on the all-weather despite 16 previous attempts. 3.03 - BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap

It took Uther Pendragon 29 attempts to score on the all-weather but he finally did so at Lingfield three days ago and is penalised for this. Selfish Brian has been in the mix at Wolverhampton in a couple for outings for his new yard but THUNDER GAP appreciated the return to 1m2f when runner -up at Newcastle last month and is taken to go one better with this extra furlong likely to suit. All About Alice won a classified race over track and trip back in August but has failed to figure in handicaps since. 3.33 - Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap

Few make any appeal but KITTEN’S DREAM has placed over 1m6f here the last twice and given he scored over track and trip earlier in the year, Scott Dixon’s charge gets another chance. Stablemate and course regular Sociologist has yet to win over this far but Easy Equation scored over course and distance in October and Freewheelin won here at the start of the year. September Power is back on a winning mark having scored over 1m6f in the past. 4.05 - talkSPORT Powered By Fans Nursery

The penalised Pocket The Packet has been mopping-up Class 6 races including at Lingfield last week but this is a stiffer test and ELEGANT CHARM (NAP) is preferred. The Godolphin filly appeared to win with more in hand at Kempton than the length winning margin would suggest and Charlie Appleby’s charge looks worth sticking with. Cariad Angel took a step forward when finishing runner-up in a maiden race over track and trip last month and there should be more to come now handicapping while Beach Buoy is another handicap debutant to consider. 4.35 - Top Odds Every Day With BetUK Handicap Total Commitment has been thereabouts on the Polytrack and drops down in class along with Motagally. But BELLAGIO MAN also faced a tougher task when beaten less than a length at Newcastle recently and another bold bid is expected. Embour struggled behind the selection last time having suffered a hike in the weights for an earlier double while Aberama Gold gets a change of headgear and Blind Beggar debuts for Mick Appleby’s yard having won just the once in 23 previous starts. 5.05 - Scu Selects Expert Tips By BetUK Handicap

King Of Speed would have finished closer here last week if his jockey hadn’t eased down in the closing stages. Coolagh Magic won at Kempton in October and Dark Shot won over track and trip in the same month though neither have figured since. Politics recent second came over the minimum trip on his debut for a new yard but maiden winner COAXING has posted her best subsequent efforts over this course and distance and the three-year-old gets the vote in an open contest.

TAGABAWA, a half-brother to a couple of smart winners and out of a Group 2 winner, attracted strong support before scoring with something in hand at Wolverhampton. He's penalised here but should have few problems seeing off those with experience. Baileys Khelstar is related to winning jumpers so should do better next year but Wigmore Street is by American Pharoah out of a mare who won a Grade 1 as a two-year-old in the USA and has produced nine winners. It's Marvellous is related to six winners and Regal Empire's yard do well here. 6.00 - EBF Restricted Novice Stakes This trip will take some getting but it will suit Cavern Club, who was staying on strongly over slightly shorter at Wolverhampton. SUPER MO's second to Dubai Mile at Kempton could hardly have worked out better as the winner subsequently finished a close second in the Royal Lodge then won the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud. David Simcock's colt can go one better and the trainer should know how he stands with Silver Sword, runner-up to the stable's Empress Wu at Lingfield. Green Machine is stoutly-bred so should have no problems staying while Kempton runner-up Inny Lad was engaged in the 1.20 at Lingfield yesterday. 6.30 - Fairwood Winter Dining Experience Nursery

MIGHTY RIVER has improved with each run as he's stepped up in trip and showed real battling qualities to score over an extended 1m1f at Wolverhampton where he made most. Kingsley Pride also attempted to make all over this track and trip last month but couldn't quite hold Sir Laurence Graff and was beaten a short-head with Uncle Matthew well behind. Look Back Smiling made a winning debut at Pontefract for the Gosdens' but hasn't done as well as expected and has changed stables as has Grand Central, who cost 140,000gns as a yearling and 6,500gns at the Autumn Sales. 7.00 - P & A Wood Christmas Party Handicap

You're Hired completed a double here last autumn and is 10lb lower than his last winning mark but was seven lengths behind Tarbaan over the course and distance a fortnight ago. The winner should make a bold bid to complete a quick double but Diamond Ranger, who was beaten just over three lengths in third, had every chance and looks held. GLOUCESTERSHIRE (NAP) made a winning debut for Martyn Meade in 2020 then went to the USA where he won at Gulfstream in January. Back with the Meade's, he struck the front in the straight when tackling 1m4f at Kempton and can get back to winning ways over this more suitable trip. Counsel's Lingfield victory came over 7f and he hasn't proved he stays this far while Humanitarian is better over further these days. 7.30 - weatherbysshop.co.uk Handicap

MOUNTAIN ROAD is on the upgrade and, having scored over two miles here in September, returned to beat Spit Spot and Pons Aelius over the trip last month. The latter has since won over two miles at Kempton, with Temporize well beaten, for which he's penalised and that's probably his trip but Spit Spot is entitled to get a bit closer on the revised terms. Zestful, who tackles the distance for the first time, hasn't had much racing and has changed yards. 8.00 - Betsi Handicap

EXCEL POWER gained his second course and distance victory last week for which he's penalised. He's well up to this class and has a strike-rate of 8-20 so this should prove within his capabilities. Revolutionise has won twice here and gained his sixth all-weather victory at Wolverhampton last month. He's won at this level in the past so looks a threat in receipt of 20lb. Fiduciary has scored when trained in France and the USA and found 6f too sharp when a close third at Wolverhampton where she was staying on. Tiger Crusade has been struggling at the weights in strong company this year while Spirit Of Light, a dual winner in the UAE, still looks a few pounds high. Papa Stour began the year with a double at Kempton but finished last on his reappearance there last month. 8.30 - Merry Christmas From All At CCR Handicap