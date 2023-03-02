Sounds Russian is Boodles Gold Cup-bound after connections made the decision to veto Kelso in favour of the Cheltenham Festival.

The eight-year-old has been in good form all season, winning the Edinburgh Gin Chase at Kelso on debut before placing fourth behind reigning Grand National hero and leading Gold Cup contender Noble Yeats in the Many Clouds at Aintree. He was then second in the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby and second again in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham – a trial for the Gold Cup in which he was beaten just a length a half by Ahoy Senor but reversed the form with the third-placed Noble Yeats. Sounds Russian held an entry for Kelso’s Listed Premier Chase on Saturday and connections were pondering whether to aim for that or the Gold Cup, eventually deciding on the latter and not declaring for this weekend.

Get Stuck In - Ep 15: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Special