Soul Sister finished for 2023 but will be back next year

Soul Sister’s three-year-old campaign has come to an end, with connections looking forward to the Oaks heroine returning to the track next season.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the daughter of Frankel left a disappointing reappearance in the Fred Darling behind her when storming to Musidora Stakes glory at York, putting herself firmly in the picture for Classic success at Epsom the following month. She thrived for the step up to 12 furlongs as she enjoyed her finest hour in the hands of Frankie Dettori on the famous Surrey Downs, handing her owner Lady Bamford a second victory in the fillies’ Classic, 14 years after the triumph of Sariska in 2009. Soul Sister was last seen finishing a gallant third when taking on the colts in the Grand Prix de Paris but having suffered a small setback, she will now head to her owner-breeder’s Daylesford Stud before returning as a four-year-old.