The Lawman colt was an impressive winner on debut at Sandown last year, but was unable to land a telling blow on his reappearance when fourth behind Roger Varian’s Eydon in the Feilden Stakes.

However, he took a step forward from that Newmarket run and seemed to appreciate the extra distance when making the podium in one of Chester’s recognised Derby trials last week.

His handler believes that outing around the tight turns of the Roodee will have done the three-year-old good and the Epsom Classic is still under consideration, for which Sonny Liston is a best priced 66-1 with bet365.

Hills said: “We were really pleased with him. Nothing really went right round the track, but he will have learnt a lot from the race and experience.

“He showed a really good turn of foot to get into the position he did, so we’ll see. We’re still in the Derby and we’re seriously considering that. He got the trip well, we just didn’t really get a good crack at it and the horse probably learnt more than we did.”