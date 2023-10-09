Sonigino and Molly Ollys Wishes among 21 entries for Chepstow Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle

Paul Nicholls won this race last year with Knappers Hill and, as well as Sonigino, he has also entered Lallygag who was consistent as a novice-hurdler last season.

In addition to Molly Ollys Wishes, Dan Skelton has also entered Boombawn as he looks to win another renewal of this event after claiming it with Shelford (2014) and Flash The Steel (2019).

Nigel Twiston-Davies is another trainer with a fantastic record in this race having won it three times. His sole entry in this year’s edition is the six-year-old Uncle Bert who won well by 12-lengths at Perth recently.

Milton Harris had another productive season in 2022-23 and he is already almost halfway to surpassing his best ever tally of winners in a campaign. He could potentially be triply represented in Saturday's race, with El Muchacho, Pyramid Place and the intriguing Twinjets all entered.

Captain among Persian War possibles

Elsewhere on the card, the Listed Chepstow Racecourse Novices’ Chase has received 10 entries including the aforementioned Knappers Hill who could make his debut over fences this weekend.

He may be joined by the Jonjo O’Neill-trained Collector’s Item who won on hurdles debut at this meeting last year, and Twinjets who also has the option of making his debut over the larger obstacles if he does not take up his entry in the Wasdell Group Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle.

The consistent Unexpected Party has run six times as a chaser without winning but does have a rating of 142 over fences, and would carry invaluable experience if declared. Good Risk At All lost his way last season but would also be an interesting contender given how emphatically he won on his seasonal reappearance last year.

In the Unibet Persian War Novices’ Hurdle, 16 entries have been received for a race Paul Nicholls has won eight times with the likes of Silviniaco Conti (2011) and McFabulous (2020).

There are some very exciting names entered in the Grade 2 contest at this stage including impressive Taunton bumper winner Johnnywho, emphatic Worcester victor Rock House and Champion Bumper third Captain Teague.