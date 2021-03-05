Song For Someone Champion Hurdle bid remains in the balance

The Herefordshire trainer is contemplating whether to run the talented six-year-old in the prestigious two mile prize on Tuesday March 16 or wait to step him up in trip for the Betway Aintree Hurdle, over two and a half miles, at the Merseyside track on April 8.

After securing back-to-back Grade Two victories this season in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot and International Hurdle at Cheltenham, the Medicean gelding had to settle for second best behind Goshen last time out during the defence of his Betway Kingwell Hurdle crown at Wincanton.

Symonds said: “It’s day by day with him and I’m not going to decide about Cheltenham yet. I spoke to his owners after the race and they are happy to be guided be me at this stage.

“He felt good today but I’d say it is 50-50 that he runs. The confirmations are on Wednesday and if he is in there then there is a good chance he will run in the Champion Hurdle.

“Even though Aintree is over two and a half miles I just worry it might be a similar to Wincanton in that it is a flat track.

“He struggled to keep his position with them in the International going down the hill but then he really came back on the bridle and it might be that he likes those up and down park tracks better which Cheltenham obviously is."

Symonds hopes his stable flagbearer can bounce back to form on his next start in a similar manner the Paul Nicholls-trained Frodon when leaving his below par effort in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree behind him with victory in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park.

He added: “It was great to see Goshen back but it was disappointing to see Song For Someone get beaten by a horse that he had comprehensively beaten, giving weight to in the International.

“The only thing I would say is that we trained him for two races, the Champion Hurdle Trial at Haydock and Contenders Hurdle at Sandown, and he didn’t run in either and this was the third option.

“It might have been the nature of track or the ground but he didn’t turn up on the day and Goshen definitely did. However, he still beat the third, Navajo Pass, by nearly 20 lengths.

“These horses are not machines though and one bad run doesn’t make him a bad horse. Look at Frodon - he got beaten at Aintree and he didn’t do too badly in the King George. The main thing though is that Song For Someone is fine."