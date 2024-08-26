Soldier’s Heart leaves Ripon rivals trailing in his wake

Soldier’s Heart put his course experience to good use when making all the running in the British Stallion Studs EBF Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy Stakes.

Simon and Ed Crisford stepped him back up to six furlongs to win at Ripon last time out, having been taken off his feet in the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood. An easy winner of that conditions race, it certainly stood him in good stead in a competitive field of seven previous winners. Harry Davies was able to grab the prime rail position from stall five and in truth the result never looked in any doubt. Allowed an easy lead, he gradually wound up the pace and with a furlong to run, the race looked over as he held a four-length lead. Benevento did best of the rest, closing to within two lengths, but he was no match for the 15/8 favourite, who will now step back up in class. Richard Fahey’s Shadow Army, fourth in the Group One Phoenix Stakes last time out, finished tailed off as if something was amiss.