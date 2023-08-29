Solario Stakes preview:David Menuisier waits on ground

The Pulborough handler’s pair of colts feature among 11 entries that have been received for the Group Three prize which has been won in recent seasons by subsequent Group One scorers Kingman (2013), Masar (2017) and Too Darn Hot (2018).

Although Menuisier feels both horses have bright futures, he expects to only let one of them take their chance in the seven-furlong contest with the other potentially being sent over to France on Sunday for the Group Three Prix La Rochette at Longchamp

Menuisier said: “I’ve put both of them in the Solario as they are both in good form and they will both be suited by the track I would say, but the ground will be key to the decision we make. Devil’s Point will need a bit of cut and if it looked like we were missing that he would probably go to France or wait for the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

“If the rain didn’t come we would probably run Sunway as he is probably less ground dependent. They are both entered in the Prix La Rochette the next day at Longchamp so we could have one at Sandown and one at Longchamp. There are bags of options for them both.”