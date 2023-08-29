Solario Stakes preview:David Menuisier waits on ground

David Menuisier says ground conditions will play a key factor as to whether he allows Sunway or stablemate Devil’s Point to run in the Virgin Bet Solario Stakes at Sandown on Saturday.
The Pulborough handler’s pair of colts feature among 11 entries that have been received for the Group Three prize which has been won in recent seasons by subsequent Group One scorers Kingman (2013), Masar (2017) and Too Darn Hot (2018).
Although Menuisier feels both horses have bright futures, he expects to only let one of them take their chance in the seven-furlong contest with the other potentially being sent over to France on Sunday for the Group Three Prix La Rochette at Longchamp
Menuisier said: “I’ve put both of them in the Solario as they are both in good form and they will both be suited by the track I would say, but the ground will be key to the decision we make. Devil’s Point will need a bit of cut and if it looked like we were missing that he would probably go to France or wait for the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.
“If the rain didn’t come we would probably run Sunway as he is probably less ground dependent. They are both entered in the Prix La Rochette the next day at Longchamp so we could have one at Sandown and one at Longchamp. There are bags of options for them both.”
Devil’s Point registered a facile success in a novice contest at Ffos Las on his latest start having previously finished fifth over course and distance on his debut while Sunway lost his unbeaten record when finishing sixth in the Listed Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot.
However, should Sunway be chosen to represent Menuisier at the Esher track he believes he can leave his latest outing well behind after a reason came to light post-race for his below par effort.
Menuisier added: “Sunway came out of the race at Ascot lame and he was quite sore for a few days. It was nothing major but there was definitely a jar from the race.
I don’t know if he took a false step or put his foot in a hole, but he was lame for a few days afterwards, but he is now fine. As for Devil’s Point he ran well at Sandown on his first start. He was a bit green, but the form of the race is good with Arabian Crown (who was third) subsequently winning a Listed race.
“We are not going to put too much pressure on them this season as we hope they will turn into nice three-year-olds next year. We feel they are both really good horses. Wherever they go we hope they run well.”
