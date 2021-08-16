Solario Stakes preview: Rerouting puts unbeaten record on line

Irish trainer Michael O’Callaghan expects Rerouting to be “well suited” to Sandown Park when putting his unbeaten record on the line in the Betway Solario Stakes on Saturday 21st August.

The El Kabeir gelding, along with stablemate I Am Magic, features among 11 entries which have been received today for the Group Three contest. In recent seasons the seven-furlong prize has been captured by the likes of 2018 Derby hero Masar (2017), and Too Darn Hot (2018), who followed up with Group One victories in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket later in the year before adding further top level wins to his name the following campaign in the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville and Sussex Stakes at Goodwood. Kingman, successful in 2013, went on to annex four Group One prizes as a three year old – the Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James’s Palace Stakes, Sussex Stakes and Prix Jacques Le Marois – and was officially rated the joint-best three year old to have raced anywhere in the world in 2014.

Sent off a relatively unfancied 33-1 chance in a seven furlong maiden at Gowran Park on 11th August, Rerouting, who is also owned by Curragh-based O’Callaghan, managed to outrun those odds to make a winning start under Leigh Roche. O’Callaghan said: “The plan at the moment is to send Rerouting over to Sandown out of the two of them. He is a nice big horse that won well the first time out, given the circumstances with it being his first outing and what have you. “He should cope with the quick turnaround. He had worked well before his first run but we are now stepping up into stakes company, which is another level. Gowran Park is a stiff seven so he should be well suited to Sandown.

“The Solario wasn’t a race we had in mind but after he won his maiden we were trying to find a stakes race and there were not many opportunities in Ireland. The ground at Sandown should be fine as it looks like it will be similar to what he won on over here.” Among those Rerouting could take is the John and Thady Gosden-trained Reach For The Moon, homebred by The Queen. The Sea The Stars colt went one better than in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot with an impressive victory at Newbury on his most recent start on July 16th. Richard Hannon, who saddled Etonian to glory in the race 12 months ago, has entered Lusail, winner of the Group Two Superlative Stakes at last month’s Moet & Chandon July Festival at Newmarket while first time out Newmarket winner Star From Afarhh could represent the Andrew Balding yard. QIPCO 1000 Guineas runner-up Saffron Beach is the stand out name among 16 entries in contention for the Betway Atalanta Stakes.