Ascot Nottingham Thirsk Saturday preview: Richard Fahey guide to team

Richard Fahey's Zip ran a great race in defeat in the Victoria Cup at Ascot - check out his thoughts on his Thirsk team this evening.

Ascot 3.40 Full Authority

He’s a newcomer to the yard from Sir Michael Stoute’s and we’re stepping him up in trip to seven furlongs for the first time. On his form he needs to find improvement from somewhere but he’s looking well at home and we’ve been very pleased with him. If he stays that’s where the improvement will come from so he could run a big race at a good price.

3.40 Zip

He’s got an ideal draw in 14, Laura Pearson can decide where she goes wherever the pace is. He looked like he improved the other day and he’ll have to improve again to win a Victoria Cup but let’s see, he’s got no weight so we’ll give him a chance. He’s a grand horse, the race last week has just put him right and he’s still improving at the age of five.

4.50 George Bowen

He’s not getting any younger but I think six furlongs at Ascot should suit him well, he’s run some good races at the track. He’s in great order at home and we just hope he gets a bit of luck.

Nottingham 1.15 International Girl

She won on her sole start as a two-year-old last year but I’m just a bit worried she might need this after over 300 days off the track. She’s still quite green, but she won well at Musselburgh last year, so I wouldn’t totally draw a line through her, but I would be surprised if she can carry a penalty and win this first time out.

2.55 Ventura Diamond

She ran in the Nell Gwyn and the ground was probably quick enough for her. She didn’t come out of the race as I’d hoped, rather than bring her on it sort of set her back a bit, but she’s had a bit of time and she’s starting to look better now. She’ll love any rain. Softer ground and she comes into it, she’s a tough and genuine filly.

4.05 Serious Intention

He ran a good race at Pontefract and seems to stay, he tries very hard. I wouldn’t say he has too much hidden from the handicapper but he’s fairly unexposed in this sphere on turf.

4.05 Seasett

He’s a hard horse for us to sum up. I don’t think he’ll mind the juice in the ground and he seems to be in great form at home – in fact, he works better at home than he’s shown in his runs.

Thirsk 6.35 Strike Red

We ran him in a mile race at Musselburgh which was the wrong thing to do, he’s a six and seven furlong horse. He’s back to six here and we thought a lot of him last year, he’s another that works better than his form, so if he puts it all together he could run a decent race.

6.35 Twilight Prince

He’s the sort of horse that might just need the run. He’s been working fine there but he’s a laidback character and some horses just need their first run and he might be one of them.

7.05 Furzig

He’s rated 104 on the all-weather and runs off 81 here so he’s obviously got a chance if he can translate some of that winter form to turf. He’s had a break so he’s another that should come on for the run, but it’ll be interesting to see how he gets on.

7.05 Viceregent

His backend form last season was very solid. He won well at Hamilton and then finished a close second at Pontefract on his final start. I look back at last season and he needed his first run of the season and it might well be the case again here.

7.35 Solar Joe

He’s a big horse and he’s grown an awful lot, he’s done well over the winter. I’d imagine he’ll be a handicap candidate after this.

8.35 Society Queen

She completely lost her way and dropped right down the ratings. She seems in good form at home now and I’m quite happy with her, so I’d like to see her run well.

