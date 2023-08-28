So far so good for return to action of Kyprios in Irish Leger

Kyprios could make his long-awaited return to action in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger at the Irish Champions Festival.

The crack stayer was six from six last season, a run which included Group One victories in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, the Goodwood Cup and the Irish St Leger before a 20-length demolition in the Prix du Cadran on Arc weekend in Paris. Injury ruled the son of Galileo out of the first half of the current campaign, but he is closing in on a comeback, with a defence of his Irish Leger crown at the Curragh on Sunday week a potential starting point. “He is in good shape, we’re very happy with him. He was at the Curragh a couple of weeks ago and I didn’t think we’d get him to where he is,” said trainer Aidan O’Brien.

