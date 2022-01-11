Having only won one of her seven races as a juvenile, she blossomed at three and notched up four successive victories, including three Group Ones.

She won the Musidora at York by almost four lengths but was overlooked by Ryan Moore in the Oaks at Epsom in favour of Santa Barbara, but the Frankie Dettori-ridden Snowfall bolted up in the Classic by 16 lengths.

While not able to match that margin in the Irish equivalent, she still won by eight and a half lengths and followed up in the Yorkshire Oaks.

That was her last win as she was beaten by Teona in the Prix Vermeille, finished sixth in the Arc and third on Champions Day at Ascot.