Cazoo Oaks reaction: Snowfall almost matches Love rating

Aidan O’Brien and Frankie Dettori teamed up to win their second British classic of the season as Snowfall won the Cazoo Oaks by a record-breaking 16 lengths, earning herself a new Timeform rating of 122.

It was a remarkable display from Snowfall, who was never competitive in pattern races as a juvenile, but isn’t the first O’Brien-trained filly to show marked improvement following a busy two-year-old season. Snowfall was seemingly seen to maximum effect from the front when winning the Musidora Stakes at York, but she found another jolt of improvement on her ninth start and under a much more patient ride at Epsom. Rain was a feature for much of the day and Timeform described the ground as soft, which probably exaggerated Snowfall’s winning margin, but she clearly relished conditions and appeared to have plenty of running left at the line, too. The form of those in behind is somewhat short of what is usually required, but there is no denying Snowfall was in a different league on the day.

Her demolition job was one of the best performances in the Oaks this century, on a par with Love’s win 12 months ago and bettered only by Enable among recent winners of the race. Snowfall is out of a sister to Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Found, and Snowfall was quickly installed as the new favourite for the Arc ahead of stablemate Love. Snowfall’s ability to handle soft ground is very much in her favour, and she looks a worthy favourite following the Oaks, though other top races over a mile and a half are likely to be on her agenda in the meantime. Stablemate Santa Barbara, ridden by Ryan Moore, again started favourite for her second classic, but she didn’t appear to have learnt much from Newmarket, still noisy and green beforehand and showing traces of inexperience in the race as well. She made rapid progress to get into contention in the straight but failed to find anything off the bridle. Santa Barbara is bred to stay a mile and a half, but it would be no surprise were connections to drop her back in trip next time given the pace she showed to get into the race. She remains with potential.

Pyledriver (right) toughs it out to win in the Epsom rain