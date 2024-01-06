Sporting Life
You Wear It Well in action
By Ashley Iveson
15:46 · SAT January 06, 2024

Jamie Snowden is considering the next plan of attack with You Wear It Well after a waterlogged track scuppered an intended outing at Sandown on Saturday.

Winner of the Mares Novices’ Hurdle at last season’s Cheltenham Festival, the seven-year-old is being prepared for a return to the Cotswolds in March, with the Grade One Mares’ Hurdle her objective. She made a successful start to the current campaign in a Listed event at Wetherby in November before finishing third as favourite for the rearranged Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown last month.

Snowden had been planning to lower his star mare’s sights back in Listed company at the Esher track this weekend, but with the meeting called off and the powers that be deciding against rescheduling the race, the Lambourn-based trainer must now go back to the drawing board.

He said: “I spoke to the BHA (British Horseracing Authority) and they were keen to reschedule, but The Jockey Club and the Levy Board didn’t see the need to fund the race, which is frustrating. You need the good races for the good horses, everyone is complaining the Irish have got a better programme than we have and it’s just a shame we can’t reschedule good races.

“We’ll have a little think and see where we go from here. I suppose there are three options – we either go to Lingfield for the Winter Million weekend, go to Doncaster for a two-mile Listed race there or wait for Warwick next month.”

Snowden felt You Wear It Well underperformed in the Fighting Fifth, but is confident she is back firing on all cylinders.

He added: “You should have seen her on the schooling ground yesterday – she was full of it. She’s in great order and bursting out of her skin to run again.”

