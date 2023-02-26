Jamie Snowden is leaning towards the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival with his star six-year-old You Wear It Well.

The talented mare has won three of her four starts over obstacles this term, with her only defeat coming when a gallant second to the highly-regarded Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle favourite Hermes Allen in a red-hot running of the Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury.

She was shortened to 9-1 with Sky Bet for the mares’ event on the back of a commanding victory in the Jane Seymour Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown recently, but also holds entries for both the Ballymore and Albert Bartlett at the Festival and connections were unwilling to pin their colours to a particular mast in the immediate aftermath of victory in Esher.

However, she now appears destined to follow the same route as last year’s Festival hero Love Envoi, who triumphed in the Sandown Grade Two before following up at Prestbury Park.