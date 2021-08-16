Snow Leopardess could take in a run over hurdles to protect her handicap mark before a possible tilt at the Randox Grand National.

The nine-year-old mare showed the famous fences at Aintree held no fears when making most of the running and holding Hill Sixteen by a nose in the Unibet Becher Handicap Chase at the Liverpool course on Saturday. Snow Leopardess has been raised 7lb for that performance, taking her rating to 147 – which should ensure her place in the world’s greatest steeplechase in April. Trainer Charlie Longsdon believes the mare would have an each-way chance should she line up for the extended four-and-a-quarter-mile marathon. “She’s in very good form. We'll get to the spring and see what happens. We might end up looking at the Grand National – if it’s slower ground we’ll definitely be looking at it,” said the Chipping Norton handler.