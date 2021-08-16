Richard Hannon’s grey already has a Group One win at Newmarket to her name, albeit her Falmouth success came on the July Course and she will tackle the Rowley Mile this time.

Since then she has finished third in the Sussex Stakes and fourth in the Prix du Moulin. Sean Levey will once again take the ride.

Mother Earth will represent Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore. She was supposed to be heading to Australia for a valuable event but the sad loss of Santa Barbara saw her plans change.

The 1000 Guineas winner has been ultra-consistent, adding the Prix Rothschild to her record while she suffered a troubled passage when third in the Matron Stakes last time out.

The winner of that race was Jessica Harrington’s No Speak Alexander on a golden afternoon for the stable and she will get the chance to confirm form with Mother Earth.