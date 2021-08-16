Sporting Life
Snow Lantern in winning action
Snow Lantern in winning action

Snow Lantern leads 13 chasing Sun Chariot crown

By Sporting Life
11:00 · THU September 30, 2021

Snow Lantern heads a field of 13 for the Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Richard Hannon’s grey already has a Group One win at Newmarket to her name, albeit her Falmouth success came on the July Course and she will tackle the Rowley Mile this time.

Since then she has finished third in the Sussex Stakes and fourth in the Prix du Moulin. Sean Levey will once again take the ride.

Mother Earth will represent Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore. She was supposed to be heading to Australia for a valuable event but the sad loss of Santa Barbara saw her plans change.

The 1000 Guineas winner has been ultra-consistent, adding the Prix Rothschild to her record while she suffered a troubled passage when third in the Matron Stakes last time out.

The winner of that race was Jessica Harrington’s No Speak Alexander on a golden afternoon for the stable and she will get the chance to confirm form with Mother Earth.

Adayar stays on powerfully to win the King George
Get all the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe latest here

Winner of last year’s Matron was Johnny Murtagh’s Champers Elysees and she will make the journey in a bid to give her handler another big British prize.

The Willie McCreery-trained Epona Plays and Donnacha O’Brien’s Shale complete the Irish challenge.

Just Beautiful was a popular winner at the St Leger meeting for Ivan Furtado and the filly returns to Group One company with not too much to find with the likes of Snow Lantern and Mother Earth based on her sixth place in the Falmouth.

Amanda Perrett’s Lavender’s Blue, who beat Benbatl in the Celebration Mile, is another with leading claims.

Saffron Beach, Fev Rover, Primo Bacio, Dreamloper and Tahlie complete the field.

Andrew Balding’s Alcohol Free was not declared but the trainer had stated the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes was her preferred option.

