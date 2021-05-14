Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet Friday update

Paddy Power market movers:

13.40 York - Sienna Bonnie 7 from 15-2

14.10 York - Snow Lantern 11-8 fav from 6-4 fav

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Many people were hoping that Snow Lantern would go for the Guineas after her comfortable Newbury success, but connections decided to go up the ladder gradually and she’s been very well supported ahead of likely bigger and better things in either the Oaks or Coronation Stakes.”

14.40 - Makram 5 from 11-2

15.10 - Nayef Road 11-4 from 3

15.40 - Boardman 9-2 fav from 11-2 fav

14.25 Newbury - Beyond Equal 4 from 5