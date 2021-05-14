Sporting Life
Snow Lantern in winning action at Newbury
Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet Friday update

By Sporting Life
10:48 · FRI May 14, 2021

Sky Bet market movers:

York

13.40 – Instinction 17/2 from 12/1

14.10 - Snow Lantern 6/5 from 11/8

14.40 – Surrey Pride 6/1 from 15/2

15.10 – Nayef Road 3/1 from 7/2 overnight

15.40 – Trinity Lake 17/2 from 11/1

16.50 – Eclipse De Lunar 8/1 from 10/1

Timeform £10 free offer

Paddy Power market movers:

13.40 York - Sienna Bonnie 7 from 15-2

14.10 York - Snow Lantern 11-8 fav from 6-4 fav

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Many people were hoping that Snow Lantern would go for the Guineas after her comfortable Newbury success, but connections decided to go up the ladder gradually and she’s been very well supported ahead of likely bigger and better things in either the Oaks or Coronation Stakes.”

14.40 - Makram 5 from 11-2

15.10 - Nayef Road 11-4 from 3

15.40 - Boardman 9-2 fav from 11-2 fav

14.25 Newbury - Beyond Equal 4 from 5

