Epsom ground: Friday rain slightly eases going

Nearly 5mm of rain had fallen at Epsom by 12.30pm today following an unexpectedly wet morning, but the track was taking it well according to Andrew Cooper, Clerk of the Course and Head of Racing at Epsom Downs.
Cooper has only very slightly tweaked the official going description from Good, Good to Firm in places to Good, Good to Firm in places in the back straight. And he said: “We’ve had just under 5mm of rain so far, but it’s due to ease.
“The back straight is quicker than the rest and from around a mile and a quarter upwards there are still Good to Firm places. But I’ve just walked the home straight and I’m comfortable calling that Good. It’s no easier than that.”
He added: “The course has taken the rain really well, but that’s no surprise here, and especially considering where we started the day. If it had remained dry it would have been heading towards Good to Firm, Good in places.”
