Frankie Dettori and Mostahdaf get the better of Nashwa (Hollie Doyle)

SL+ Ebor Festival competition | ULTIMATE HORSE RACING LOVER'S EXPERIENCE

By Sporting Life
17:50 · TUE August 20, 2024

Who won the 2023 Juddmonte International Stakes? Answer to have a chance of winning this prize...

To celebrate the start of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival, we're giving one lucky SL+ user the chance to WIN THE ULTIMATE HORSE RACING LOVER'S EXPERIENCE!

Get exclusive behind the scenes access to horse racing's HQ during a full guided tour of Newmarket for two!


Terms & Conditions

  • 18+
  • Sporting Life account required
  • One entry per person
  • Eligibility restrictions apply
  • Further T&Cs apply

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

