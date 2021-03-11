Bargain buy Skyace set to take Cheltenham Festival by storm

“There’s great excitement among the six lads who are involved in Skyace and while we’re looking forward to it, it’s starting to get a bit nerve wrecking as well. She has been the underdog up to now so we don’t want to be getting our expectations too high,” says McHugh, who’s a school teacher in Abu Dhabi.

In Skyace, their six-year-old mare, they have a serious prospect for Festival glory after the daughter of Westerner booked her ticket with two eye-catching wins on her last two starts. And having bought her following three runs for Willie Mullins, McHugh is now dreaming of victory on the biggest stage of all.

Ruby Walsh on Skyace, who was sold out of Willie Mullins' yard for £600 👀 🗣 "There's not many horses who leave Willie's yard & improve, but she is one them." 😂😂 @Downroyal pic.twitter.com/eEA0Kc63aN

Following three runs on the bumper scene for the champion, Skyace was sent to the Tattersalls Ascot Sales in November of 2019 and by pure chance, Cathal happened to be on the lookout for a horse at that time.

“Out of the blue, myself and a mate of mine Kevin Crean, who’s in Abu Dhabi as well, said we’d get in touch with the Shark Hanlon to see had he got any horses for us to buy as we were going home the following summer. We didn’t even know that the sales were on the next day and he sent an email back to us with three horses on it and Skyace was one of them. The other two horses that were on the email haven’t even run yet and were sold for much bigger money on the day.”

With a budget of £10,000, Cathal and Kevin gave the Shark the thumps up to do his best in snapping up Skyace and not only did their trainer deliver, he got them the deal of the lifetime in the process.

“We asked the Shark to do his best and the next day, while the sales were happening, we were at a concert in Abu Dhabi while following the sales on our phone at the same time. When we saw that we got her for £600, we automatically thought that it was a typo and should have said £6,000. So, when he confirmed that he got her for £600, we were delighted,” explained McHugh.

Eight months later, Skyace made her debut for her new owners and trainer at Tipperary and once again, the Birdinthehand Syndicate were in for another pleasant surprise that day.

“We weren’t expecting her to win as she hadn’t been showing much on the gallops. We had been planning to come home in July so that run was a stepping stone for her to have a run when we were back. We didn’t have a penny on her either and we were watching the race in a restaurant in Abu Dhabi when she won that day. As we didn’t back her, we didn’t know whether to cry or laugh but that day showed to us that she brought her best to the racetrack. Three weeks later, she followed up in Gowran Park and because of Covid, we didn’t make it home. We couldn’t believe that she was 10/1 that day and on that afternoon, she put a good field to the pin of their collar and pulled away to win. That day was really exciting,” said the owner, whose Birdinthehand syndicate now have seven horses in training.

After finishing second to Jon Snow in Killarney in August, Skyace disappointed in her three subsequent runs so when she turned up at Down Royal for a Grade 3 Mares Novices’ Hurdle in late October, against Queens Brook and company, it was no real surprise to see her sent off at 66/1. But that was the day when the Skyace story took a whole different dimension.

“We decided to enter her for the race in Down Royal with a view of trying to pick up the pieces and get some black type. Never in our wildest dreams did we think we would beat Queens Brook, who had finished third in the Cheltenham Bumper. We were thinking that if she got placed, it would be her last race of the season and she’d have some black type. That day, after a mile into the race I thought she was getting outpaced and I felt that we might have done too much with her and that she was bottomed out. But from three out, she started to stay on and I was thinking that she might get third spot so to beat a field like that, we were in dreamland."