Bargain buy Skyace set to take Cheltenham Festival by storm

The prospect of buying a Cheltenham Festival winner for just £600 sounds too good to be true.
But for Cathal McHugh, and the rest of the Birdinthehand Syndicate, that is a growing possibility when the white flag is raised for the Parnell Properties Mares Novices’ Hurdle next week.
In Skyace, their six-year-old mare, they have a serious prospect for Festival glory after the daughter of Westerner booked her ticket with two eye-catching wins on her last two starts. And having bought her following three runs for Willie Mullins, McHugh is now dreaming of victory on the biggest stage of all.
“There’s great excitement among the six lads who are involved in Skyace and while we’re looking forward to it, it’s starting to get a bit nerve wrecking as well. She has been the underdog up to now so we don’t want to be getting our expectations too high,” says McHugh, who’s a school teacher in Abu Dhabi.
Following three runs on the bumper scene for the champion, Skyace was sent to the Tattersalls Ascot Sales in November of 2019 and by pure chance, Cathal happened to be on the lookout for a horse at that time.
“Out of the blue, myself and a mate of mine Kevin Crean, who’s in Abu Dhabi as well, said we’d get in touch with the Shark Hanlon to see had he got any horses for us to buy as we were going home the following summer. We didn’t even know that the sales were on the next day and he sent an email back to us with three horses on it and Skyace was one of them. The other two horses that were on the email haven’t even run yet and were sold for much bigger money on the day.”
With a budget of £10,000, Cathal and Kevin gave the Shark the thumps up to do his best in snapping up Skyace and not only did their trainer deliver, he got them the deal of the lifetime in the process.
“We asked the Shark to do his best and the next day, while the sales were happening, we were at a concert in Abu Dhabi while following the sales on our phone at the same time. When we saw that we got her for £600, we automatically thought that it was a typo and should have said £6,000. So, when he confirmed that he got her for £600, we were delighted,” explained McHugh.
Eight months later, Skyace made her debut for her new owners and trainer at Tipperary and once again, the Birdinthehand Syndicate were in for another pleasant surprise that day.
“We weren’t expecting her to win as she hadn’t been showing much on the gallops. We had been planning to come home in July so that run was a stepping stone for her to have a run when we were back. We didn’t have a penny on her either and we were watching the race in a restaurant in Abu Dhabi when she won that day. As we didn’t back her, we didn’t know whether to cry or laugh but that day showed to us that she brought her best to the racetrack. Three weeks later, she followed up in Gowran Park and because of Covid, we didn’t make it home. We couldn’t believe that she was 10/1 that day and on that afternoon, she put a good field to the pin of their collar and pulled away to win. That day was really exciting,” said the owner, whose Birdinthehand syndicate now have seven horses in training.
After finishing second to Jon Snow in Killarney in August, Skyace disappointed in her three subsequent runs so when she turned up at Down Royal for a Grade 3 Mares Novices’ Hurdle in late October, against Queens Brook and company, it was no real surprise to see her sent off at 66/1. But that was the day when the Skyace story took a whole different dimension.
“We decided to enter her for the race in Down Royal with a view of trying to pick up the pieces and get some black type. Never in our wildest dreams did we think we would beat Queens Brook, who had finished third in the Cheltenham Bumper. We were thinking that if she got placed, it would be her last race of the season and she’d have some black type. That day, after a mile into the race I thought she was getting outpaced and I felt that we might have done too much with her and that she was bottomed out. But from three out, she started to stay on and I was thinking that she might get third spot so to beat a field like that, we were in dreamland."
Next up for the Skyace team was a trip to Punchestown for the Voler La Vedette Mares Novices’ Hurdle and on this occasion, it was Mullins who was standing in their way of another high-profile win. But even the champion trainer couldn’t stop the Birdinthehand’s Cheltenham dream.
“That was the day when we knew we had a very smart mare on our hands because she was giving weight away to all her rivals. Going into that race, the Shark had told us that he thought she had improved a stone from Down Royal and he was right because when Jody (McGarvey) came in after the race, he said that even though she won by five lengths, she could have won by 25 lengths. We had told all of our friends and our family that day that we fancied her so it was the one day that we could get people a few quid."
That was also the day when Skyace booked her place in the Parnell Properties Mares Novices’ Hurdle and everything since then has been geared towards next Thursday, reports Cathal.
“She had a break after and came back into work in early January. She’s been excellent since then and the key is to keep her fresh but to have her fit enough to do herself justice. It’s amazing that she’s never changed because when she trains in the Shark’s yard, she doesn’t work well but once she gets onto a lorry to work elsewhere, she just lights up. She’s been up at the Curragh over the last two weeks and has been doing really good work. I don’t want to put the jinx on her but the Shark thinks she may have improved another stone since Punchestown. If that’s true, she’ll be bang there with every chance next week. My dream has always been to have a winner at the Galway festival but to have a dream at the Cheltenham festival would be a dream come true for all of us and our families.”
It’s seven years now since the Shark Hanlon went to the Cheltenham festival with a live contender and following Hidden Cyclone’s second place finish in the 2014 Ryanair Chase, he’s still waiting on that elusive win at the famous meeting. And Cathal is hoping that his mare can help set that record straight.
“The reason we have Skyace is because she caught the Shark’s eye when running behind a horse of his called Dime A Dozen and that’s why he was so keen to get her. He’s been a great trainer for us and it would be great to get him over the line at Cheltenham if Skyace done the business. If she was trained by Willie Mullins, she would probably be favourite so we’re not concerned about her price. I have never actually met Skyace, as I haven’t been home in two years, but the restrictions have been eased over here in Abu Dhabi so we’ll all be shouting her on from our local Irish bar called Victors. We’ll all be rooting for her and we’ll have a good party if she wins.”
Win lose or draw, it’s been a 9 months’ period that the Birdinthehand Syndicate will never forget. And don’t be surprised if they have better days ahead of them, starting at the Cheltenham festival next week.