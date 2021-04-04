Horse Racing
Skyace on her way to victory at Fairyhouse

Skyace hits Grade One heights at Fairyhouse

By Sporting Life
15:53 · SUN April 04, 2021

Bargain-buy Skyace claimed Grade One glory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final at Fairyhouse.

Despite placing in three bumpers for Willie Mullins, the six-year-old changed hands for just £600 in November 2019 and has proved an extremely shrewd acquisition by trainer Shark Hanlon.

Following wins at Grade Three and Listed level, the six-year-old finished fourth in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last month – and was a 4/1 joint-favourite for her latest big-race assignment.

Skyace travelled strongly on the heels of the leaders for much of the way, but after taking over the lead early in the home straight, she looked at the mercy of the strong-travelling Gauloise between the final two flights.

However, Jody McGarvey’s mount refused to bend and managed to hold off the Mullins-trained runner by half a length.

