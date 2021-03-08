Racing tips: Free preview & best bets for Tuesday March 9

He tried the hurly burly of a handicap for the first time at Warwick, finishing seventh of 18 behind Orkan. Plenty of improvement can be expected.

Fourth to Dusart and subsequent Betfair Hurdle victor Soaring Glory at Newbury, he filled the same position behind leading Supreme Novices’ Hurdle fancy Metier at Ascot.

Colin Tizzard’s five-year-old showed a lot of promise in two good novice hurdles in the autumn.

Amarillo Sky has shown a decent level of form in three races over the smaller obstacles and can get off the mark in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap Hurdle at Exeter.

Aye Aye Charlie can finally open his account over fences in the Join Racing TV Now Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase.

Fergal O’Brien’s charge has run seven times now in chase company, but his jumping has let him down on more than one occasion – not least when third at Newcastle in November.

The nine-year-old was well fancied that day having run El Presente to two and a half lengths at Hereford the previous month, with the winner going on to land a thoroughly competitive handicap on his next outing.

Sent off joint-favourite, Aye Aye Charlie could not find any kind of rhythm at Gosforth Park and it was only his class that saw him stick with it to be beaten over nine lengths in third.

O’Brien is sure to have been putting in plenty of work on the schooling ground with this one and having spared him the worst of the winter ground, Aye Aye Charlie might finally have an opportunity to strike.

Five Star Getaway can defy a 7lb penalty and complete a swift double for Christian Williams in the Bet At racingtv.com Handicap Chase.

He was unsurprisingly completely outclassed by Allmankind on his chasing bow, but showed last time that in the right kind of company, he is a force to be reckoned with.

Five Star Getaway showed initial mark of 94 to be very generous as he justified market support at Wincanton last week, cruising home by six lengths without ever really hitting top gear.

It would be fair to assume Five Star Getaway is facing a hike in the weights, so turning out again under the penalty could be the smart move.

Gipsy Lee Rose can end a run of four places over fences by winning the Quinnbet Best Odds Guaranteed Mares’ Handicap Chase at Newcastle.

Trainer Nick Alexander has been trying Gipsy Lee Rose over a variety of trips from two miles to three miles and a furlong.

This two and a half miles may well work the oracle as she was only beaten a length when third to Do Not Disturb at Ayr on her latest start.