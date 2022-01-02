Course specialist I See You Well is out to back up his recent Plumpton win and execute a long-term plan in the Sky Sports Racing Sussex National on Sunday.

The Seamus Mullins-trained I See You Well has won four of his five chase outings at the West Sussex track, including a five-length success last time in a slightly lower grade, over an extended three miles and one furlong.

Up 5lb to a mark of 124, the just-turned nine-year-old will face 15 rivals over an extended three-and-a-half-mile trip and the Salisbury handler says the distance will hold no fears.

Mullins said: “He likes it down at Plumpton all right, doesn’t he? It was a good run last time.

“For a staying chaser he is at the peak of his career at his age.

“He always looked like a horse who needed anything north of three miles. He is in good form and came out of his last race well. He will go on any ground other than fast ground.

“This was a race we have earmarked from the beginning of the year. We have tried to build him up towards this and we are hoping for a very good run.”