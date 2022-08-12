Emily Upjohn is the one star name missing from the six-day entries for Thursday's Darley Yorkshire Oaks.

It means there'll be no rematch with Tuesday, who beat her in a dramatic finish to the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom but that filly remains firmly in contention for Aidan O'Brien. The Ballydoyle handler has also left Emily Dickinson and History in the race but there's a very strong Irish challenge from elsewhere. Jessica Harrington is set to run Magical Lagoon, winner of the Ribblesdale and Irish Oaks on her last two starts, while Paddy Twomey's La Petite Coco heads here on the back of victory in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

The home defence is led by the thriving Alpinista who has won four Group One races in succession while Andre Fabre is set to run Raclette for France. Albaflora, Lilac Road, Rosscarbery, Cairde Go De and Poptronic complete the potential field. Paddy Power make Alpinista their 5/2 favourite ahead of 7/2 Magical Lagoon, 4/1 Tuesday and La Petite Coco at 6/1. Spokesperson Paul Binfield said: "It’s a shame we won’t get to see Emily Upjohn exhibit her talents on the Knavesmire, but after her no show in the King George which was less than a month before York, it's easy to understand why Mr Gosden would like to give her a bit more time before unleashing her for a hopefully productive Autumn offensive." A big clash is on the cards in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes too with Royal Ascot winners Dramatised (Queen Mary) and Meditate (Albany) on target to meet. Mawj is likely to represent Godolphin after winning the Duchess Of Cambridge last time.