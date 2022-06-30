The Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained son of New Bay upset the odds when powering to a length-and-three-quarters success in the Hampton Court Stakes, overturning Reach For The Moon, who was odds-on to give the Queen a winner at the Royal meeting.

Claymore had previously chased home subsequent Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail in the Craven at Newmarket to start his three-year-old campaign, before being beaten by a wide draw in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains at ParisLongchamp.

Yet the Newmarket-based Australian trainer’s faith in the Mary Slack-owned colt was unswerving and he answered every bell under Adam Kirby to take the Group Three prize and a Royal scalp.

“I’m glad I know my horse,” said Chapple-Hyam. “We knew what he was capable of. We knew that he could do it and it wasn’t a surprise.

“If you took Claymore out, Reach For The Moon was still a good winner.”

She quipped: “I’ve still got my head – there have been no Beefeaters banging on the door!

“But seriously, I’m full-on for the Queen. I love the Queen.”