Sky Bet York Stakes preview: Will My Prospero bounce back to form this weekend?

Heading into Royal Ascot anticipation for a fine renewal of the Prince Of Wales's Stakes was high but the post-race reaction was somewhat muted despite an impressive performance from Mostahdaf.
The Timeform race report for the 10 furlong Group 1 reads:
"A strong renewal on paper, the field containing 4 bona-fide Group 1 performers who were closely matched on their best form and promised one of the highlights of the week, a mouthwatering clash in anticipation, though that failed to materialise, the quartet upstaged by one that hadn't previously looked quite up to this level; the winner clearly deserves credit for an improved effort, given he travelled best and found much the best turn of foot, finally showing the sort of form that he'd promised at the start of last season, though quite why the presumed principals put up such little opposition in the straight, all off the back of encouraging runs, is hard to fathom."
Two of that quartet had, along with Adayar, fought out the finish of the Qipco Champion Stakes last October with Bay Bridge coming out on top ahead of Adayar and My Prospero with the brilliant Baaeed only fourth.
Expectations for My Prospero were understandably positive for 2023 and his reappearance fourth in the Lockinge Stakes over a mile did nothing to dispel them with William Haggas commenting before the Royal meeting: "Newbury was a bit short for him and he was a bit fresh, but he stayed on nicely at the end and I’m sure he will enjoy the step up in trip.
“At the moment I couldn’t have him better and we’re looking forward to it. I think there’s a lot of horses similar to him in that they might not have an electric turn of foot but they have good staying ability and I should think they’ll kick on from three out.
“I think he’s a lovely, big horse and it was probably an error running in the Lockinge, but it didn’t do much harm and he stayed on well having been outpaced. I think he’s come forward for that and I think this is going to be his year.”
Fast forward to the immediate aftermath of the Prince Of Wales's Stakes and Tom Marquand was left to ponder whether a step up to a mile and a half would see My Prospero in a better light with the jockey commenting of his mount 'physically, he doesn't look a fast horse - he's a big galloper'.
That poses a significant question for his supporters in the Sky Bet York Stakes on Saturday.
The 10 furlong Group 2 might well appear to be My Prospero's for the taking given he has upwards of 5lbs in hand of his rivals and, arguably, has less to prove.
Principal market rival Aflaila has been off the track for 294 days and has yet to race above Group 3 level but was progressive last season. Mashhoor brings more recent progressive form to the table having reeled off a hat-trick which started in handicap company and culminated in a Group Three but this is, obviously, another step up.
Royal Champion is rated alongside Alflaila courtesy of his 16/1 success in the Listed Wolferton Stakes in which Checkandchallenge was seventh on his first run over 10 furlongs having been disadvantageously positioned. It was a visually impressive performance from the winner who was described as 'a bit in and out' by trainer Roger Varian which may go some way to explaining his struggles beyond Listed level in the past. Royal Champion was an unconsidered 50/1 chance in last season's Champion Stakes, over twice the price of My Prospero.
Haggas has saddled one winner of the Sky Bet York Stakes with Mukhadram obliging at 4/9 in 2013 and he also contested the Prince Of Wales's Stakes, finishing a neck second behind Al Kazeem. Recent renewals have not been so kind to the Somerville Lodge handler with Addeybb (11/8 favourite) second in 2019, Mohaafeth (4/5 favourite) third in 2021 and Dubai Honour (5/4 favourite) second last year.
The latter was arguably unsuited by the way that the race developed with a slow early pace giving way to a sprint in the straight and supporters of My Prospero will be hoping that a similar scenario doesn't develop given Marquand's post-race comments at Royal Ascot.
Like Addeybb before him, Dubai Honour headed to Australia the following spring with both horses completing Group 1 doubles in the Ranvet Stakes and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.
It remains to be seen whether My Prospero will be asked to follow a similar path but his performance on Saturday will obviously go a long way to determining his future campaigns as he looks to put last month's disappointing run behind him.
He still holds an entry in the Juddmonte International for which he's an unconsidered 33/1 shot and a big run could see him return to the Knavesmire in August but another defeat could leave connections reaching for the programme book and, perhaps, their passports.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org