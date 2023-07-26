Sky Bet York Stakes preview: Will My Prospero bounce back to form this weekend?

Heading into Royal Ascot anticipation for a fine renewal of the Prince Of Wales's Stakes was high but the post-race reaction was somewhat muted despite an impressive performance from Mostahdaf.

The Timeform race report for the 10 furlong Group 1 reads: "A strong renewal on paper, the field containing 4 bona-fide Group 1 performers who were closely matched on their best form and promised one of the highlights of the week, a mouthwatering clash in anticipation, though that failed to materialise, the quartet upstaged by one that hadn't previously looked quite up to this level; the winner clearly deserves credit for an improved effort, given he travelled best and found much the best turn of foot, finally showing the sort of form that he'd promised at the start of last season, though quite why the presumed principals put up such little opposition in the straight, all off the back of encouraging runs, is hard to fathom." Two of that quartet had, along with Adayar, fought out the finish of the Qipco Champion Stakes last October with Bay Bridge coming out on top ahead of Adayar and My Prospero with the brilliant Baaeed only fourth.

Expectations for My Prospero were understandably positive for 2023 and his reappearance fourth in the Lockinge Stakes over a mile did nothing to dispel them with William Haggas commenting before the Royal meeting: "Newbury was a bit short for him and he was a bit fresh, but he stayed on nicely at the end and I’m sure he will enjoy the step up in trip. “At the moment I couldn’t have him better and we’re looking forward to it. I think there’s a lot of horses similar to him in that they might not have an electric turn of foot but they have good staying ability and I should think they’ll kick on from three out. “I think he’s a lovely, big horse and it was probably an error running in the Lockinge, but it didn’t do much harm and he stayed on well having been outpaced. I think he’s come forward for that and I think this is going to be his year.” Fast forward to the immediate aftermath of the Prince Of Wales's Stakes and Tom Marquand was left to ponder whether a step up to a mile and a half would see My Prospero in a better light with the jockey commenting of his mount 'physically, he doesn't look a fast horse - he's a big galloper'.