Jonbon ran out a workmanlike winner of the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle at Haydock.
Nicky Henderson's charge seemed to be hanging left down the straight having been forced wide on the turn for home and jumped into the back of a rival at the second last.
Aidan Coleman's partner was in front going to the final flight and did put daylight between himself and his rivals to score by three lengths from Richmond Lake.
Might I, beaten 16 lengths by the winner's stablemate Constitution Hill at Sandown when conceding him six pounds, was a further length-and-three-quarters away in third, receiving five pounds from Jonbon.
The sponsors left the winner at 3/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme but Betfair and Paddy Power pushed him out to 4/1 from 7/2.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Speaking from Ascot Henderson told ITV Racing: "I thought that was good. It was a different test today, a speed track, soft ground and we quickened once in the straight and you thought 'we've got something to do here', then he quickened again and I like horse that can quicken twice.
"He's gone right away in the end so it's job done. We'll go quietly back to bed for a couple of weeks, freshen him up and we know what we have to do."