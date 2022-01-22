Nicky Henderson's charge seemed to be hanging left down the straight having been forced wide on the turn for home and jumped into the back of a rival at the second last.

Aidan Coleman's partner was in front going to the final flight and did put daylight between himself and his rivals to score by three lengths from Richmond Lake.

Might I, beaten 16 lengths by the winner's stablemate Constitution Hill at Sandown when conceding him six pounds, was a further length-and-three-quarters away in third, receiving five pounds from Jonbon.

The sponsors left the winner at 3/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme but Betfair and Paddy Power pushed him out to 4/1 from 7/2.