Willie Mullins suggested the Sky Bet Supreme will be next after Kilcruit belatedly opened his account over hurdles at Punchestown.

The seven-year-old won the major bumpers at the Dublin Racing Festival and Punchestown last season, either side of being narrowly denied by stablemate Sir Gerhard in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham. He was expected to take high rank in the novice hurdling division this term, but was beaten at odds of 1/14 on his hurdling debut at Cork and suffered another odds-on reverse at Leopardstown over Christmas. The Willie Mullins-trained gelding appeared to face a gilt-edged opportunity to make it third time lucky in the Punchestown.com Maiden Hurdle – and got the job done with the minimum of fuss.

Sent straight to the lead by Paul Townend, Kilcruit was closely pursued by Bold Approach, but the remainder of the field were a long way behind from an early stage. The 1/5 favourite was in complete control rounding the home turn and passed the post with 21 lengths in hand over Bold Approach, who was eight lengths ahead of Cratloe Hill in third. Mullins said: “He did what we set out to do, but I don’t know if we learned much, except that he gallops and jumps. We’ll see what the time is like compared to the rest of the day, but it wouldn’t have looked like the fastest two miles.” Betfair and Paddy Power cut Kilcruit to 14/1 from 25/1 for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and 16/1 from 33/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme. The sponsors are 14/1 from 20s (non-runner/no bet)

