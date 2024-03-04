Sky Bet Supreme: Horse-by-horse guide to Money Back as Cash Cheltenham Festival opener

We provide a guide to the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, with the big-race sponsors offering Money Back as Cash on losing bets in the Cheltenham curtain-raiser.

Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle When: 1.30, Tuesday March 12 Where: Cheltenham Racecourse First prize: £75,965 Going: Soft TV: ITV1 & Racing TV

ANOTHERWAY (Willie Mullins) Flat recruit from France who failed to come up to the mark on debut for new connections at Leopardstown on Boxing Day. Left that form well behind when winning by 12 lengths at Punchestown in January but his jumping doesn't look up to this standard just yet and may need more time to find his feet at the highest level. ASIAN MASTER (Willie Mullins) Has taken a rather strange route to the Festival’s curtain-raiser but dropping to two miles has evidently suited this season and he looked well above average when winning by 10 lengths at Navan in January. Very much in the ‘could be anything’ category and trained by a master so impossible to strike a line through. BALLYBURN (Willie Mullins) Very smart bumper horse last season and, despite suffering defeat first time out over hurdles in December, has delivered on his early promise in a big way since. Backed up his 25-length maiden romp with a stylish Grade 1 success back over the minimum trip at the Dublin Racing Festival and he would appear to set the standard based on that performance. FAVOUR AND FORTUNE (Alan King) Well held in the Champion Bumper here last season (28/1) but won two of his four starts over hurdles this season and stayed on well to be second in Grade 1 company at Aintree on Boxing Day. Similar form when just denied by a smart filly at Exeter last month but he looks more of a handicap prospect at this stage.

FIREFOX (Gordon Elliott) Shaped better than the bare result when only fourth in 2m4f Grade 1 at Naas in January, having been bang there until jumping two-out (reported to have finished lame) and should benefit from this shorter distance. He had earlier beaten Ballyburn in a Fairyhouse maiden so has the form to figure closely, while his slick jumping is a positive asset too. Wouldn't want the ground too taxing. GOLD DANCER (Willie Mullins) Won over hurdles in France before changing hands for big money last spring. Thrown in at the deep end on his Irish debut in the Grade 1 won by Ballyburn at Leopardstown at the Dublin Racing Festival and didn't look up to the task. Still early days but hard to be confident about his claims in this sort of company. ILE ATLANTIQUE (Willie Mullins) Just outstayed by Readin Tommy Wrong in a strong-looking Grade 1 at Naas last time out in January but had done the donkey-work out in front that day and certainly wasn't disgraced. Close second to Firefox in a Fairyhouse bumper last April so form stacks up well and he's not ruled out easily. JERIKO DU REPONET (Nicky Henderson) No doubting his potential as an unbeaten point-to-point recruit who has shown plenty of gears to win three times over 2m miles this season. Made fairly heavy weather of it at Doncaster last time but the form stacks up reasonably well and we've certainly not seen the best of this five-year-old yet. KINGS HILL (Willie Mullins) Kept away from the worst of the winter ground but won nicely at short odds in a Thurles maiden hurdle last month. Bred to stay further and he's going to need to take his form to new levels, but a promising individual nevertheless. MISTERGIF (Willie Mullins) Something of a dark horse for his top connections as he failed to win in two starts in France before waltzing to victory on stable debut in a Limerick maiden at the end of January. That essentially punched his ticket for the Festival and he has plenty of experience from the Flat in his native land so should be more streetwise than some. MYSTICAL POWER (Willie Mullins) Doesn't do much on the gallops at home, according to connections, but has very a flashy profile with three wins from three racecourse visits. Showed a bright turn of foot to land the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer at Punchestown and that race has a good recent history of throwing up Supreme contenders. Every chance he's a top-notch hurdler in time.

