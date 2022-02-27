The Cheltenham Festival opener is shaping up to be the race of the week at the big meeting, featuring as it does Nicky Henderson’s Constitution Hill and Jonbon plus the Mullins-trained Dysart Dynamo among many others.

Having his first run for Mullins having been off for 644 days since winning on the Flat in France, where he was trained by Andre Fabre, the Joe Donnelly-owned son of Gleneagles was a stylish scorer as the 5-6 favourite in division two of the Festival Trials Day Maiden Hurdle, despite not being fluent at the last.

Mullins said: “I’ve had him a long time, he had a setback last year and we never got him to the track. He is in the Supreme Novices’ and could easily go there. We said if he was going to make it, he had to go today and be good enough. We think he’ll improve a fair bit from that.