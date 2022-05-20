York stage their second round of fixtures for the new Flat campaign this weekend, fully aware of the challenges racecourses face to attract people through the turnstiles.

The three-day Dante Festival produced fantastic action on the track but continued the spring trend of attendances falling below the 2019 level, the last time a full paying crowd were allowed to attend. William Derby, Chief Executive at York, is aware of the task ahead as they look to sell the sport to a new audience – and try to welcome back more of the old one. “We went into the three days of the Dante up in terms of pre-sales but we just didn’t have the walk-ups we would have anticipated and indeed had in the years up to 2019,” he said. “Either people have changed their habits and got used to booking things in advance or there’s a level of Covid hesitancy now in certain parts of the population. “We had a good atmosphere on the course on the Thursday and Friday with a good level of attendance. We were down on the figures for 2019 but not materially so but it is a concern for the sport going forward. “We had a very strong year in 2019 so it’s a very strong comparator and while the Dante won’t define our season, we’re in for months ahead whereby we won’t be in the situation we were in in those heady days pre-pandemic without a cost of living crisis, without a conflict on our continent and people haven’t been aboard on holiday for two years or so. “People understandably might take to the skies this year and jet off to somewhere hot and invest their money in that.”

So what’s the answer? “We need to work really hard on our marketing, operational delivery, on our value for money, food and drink and betting offerings and make sure anyone who comes to York has a great day out, as they did last week at the Dante Festival,” Derby reasoned. “I met loads of people there who had a fantastic time and enjoyed the wonderful racing we had on offer. Those who came here had a great day and we need to replicate that for the season ahead.” The Dante meeting certainly delivered on the track, providing favourites for both the Cazoo Derby and Oaks. “What the purpose of our Dante meeting is, is to provide a picture for Epsom. What really gives us a real sense of pride is that both this year’s winners are favourites for the Classics," Derby continued. “They matter to what happens going into Epsom. To be candid whether they win in June is down to the skill of their trainers, jockeys, handlers and the talent of the horses themselves but the fact we’ve had an impact on the pattern and the betting for the two big races is really important to us. “The Dante and Musidora had record amounts of prize money this year and attracted really competitive and compelling fields. “Desert Crown and Emily Upjohn both won so well, and we send them our best going to Epsom but if they don’t win there, from our perspective, it isn’t the end of the world. Seven fillies and ten colts have done the double but that’ not the be all and end all. “Maybe we can look forward to seeing them back here for the Darley Yorkshire Oaks or Juddmonte International in August but the fact we’ve shaken up that Epsom picture has done our job in terms of the Dante Festival. It’s what it’s all about, finding those top horses who are going to have a wonderful and exciting summer ahead.”

