York stage their second round of fixtures for the new Flat campaign this weekend, fully aware of the challenges racecourses face to attract people through the turnstiles.
The three-day Dante Festival produced fantastic action on the track but continued the spring trend of attendances falling below the 2019 level, the last time a full paying crowd were allowed to attend.
William Derby, Chief Executive at York, is aware of the task ahead as they look to sell the sport to a new audience – and try to welcome back more of the old one.
“We went into the three days of the Dante up in terms of pre-sales but we just didn’t have the walk-ups we would have anticipated and indeed had in the years up to 2019,” he said.
“Either people have changed their habits and got used to booking things in advance or there’s a level of Covid hesitancy now in certain parts of the population.
“We had a good atmosphere on the course on the Thursday and Friday with a good level of attendance. We were down on the figures for 2019 but not materially so but it is a concern for the sport going forward.
“We had a very strong year in 2019 so it’s a very strong comparator and while the Dante won’t define our season, we’re in for months ahead whereby we won’t be in the situation we were in in those heady days pre-pandemic without a cost of living crisis, without a conflict on our continent and people haven’t been aboard on holiday for two years or so.
“People understandably might take to the skies this year and jet off to somewhere hot and invest their money in that.”
So what’s the answer?
“We need to work really hard on our marketing, operational delivery, on our value for money, food and drink and betting offerings and make sure anyone who comes to York has a great day out, as they did last week at the Dante Festival,” Derby reasoned.
“I met loads of people there who had a fantastic time and enjoyed the wonderful racing we had on offer. Those who came here had a great day and we need to replicate that for the season ahead.”
The Dante meeting certainly delivered on the track, providing favourites for both the Cazoo Derby and Oaks.
“What the purpose of our Dante meeting is, is to provide a picture for Epsom. What really gives us a real sense of pride is that both this year’s winners are favourites for the Classics," Derby continued.
“They matter to what happens going into Epsom. To be candid whether they win in June is down to the skill of their trainers, jockeys, handlers and the talent of the horses themselves but the fact we’ve had an impact on the pattern and the betting for the two big races is really important to us.
“The Dante and Musidora had record amounts of prize money this year and attracted really competitive and compelling fields.
“Desert Crown and Emily Upjohn both won so well, and we send them our best going to Epsom but if they don’t win there, from our perspective, it isn’t the end of the world. Seven fillies and ten colts have done the double but that’ not the be all and end all.
“Maybe we can look forward to seeing them back here for the Darley Yorkshire Oaks or Juddmonte International in August but the fact we’ve shaken up that Epsom picture has done our job in terms of the Dante Festival. It’s what it’s all about, finding those top horses who are going to have a wonderful and exciting summer ahead.”
So what of this weekend, two days that include the track’s first appearance on the Sky Bet Sunday Series roster?
“We’re really excited about that. We have ITV cameras coming on course and really competitive fields looking likely for every race," he said.
“We have over £200,000 in prize-money on offer and it’s a very good level of reward for horses who might be more Championship level racing rather than Premier League horses.
“It should be a good atmosphere on site, we have a band playing after racing and we’re really looking to try and make a day of it. With a slightly later first race time of 3.30 people who have the lawn to mow, car to clean or are having Sunday lunch at home can still come along or watch on ITV4 or Racing TV.
“I think things like the Sky Bet Sunday Series are what we should be doing, and racing should continue to try to innovate. Not everything will work and on Sunday we clash with a rather important Premier League afternoon but maybe everyone will turn over to us at half and full time.
“It is what it is and I’m sure there’ll be learnings from this year as there were from last year. The Series was really well received and supported in 2021 in terms of field sizes, people engaging with the sport and having a flutter on a Sunday afternoon instead of watching Songs Of Praise and it’s something we’re very keen to put our all behind.
“We’ve invested a lot of effort in what’s going on on-course on Sunday and hope we’re all rewarded with great racing, competitive action and good engagement.”
A healthy crowd is expected 24 hours earlier for the first of the track’s popular Saturday meetings.
“Saturday is a really fun day for us. It’s headlined by the William Hill Bronte Cup, a race over the Sky Bet Ebor trip of a mile and six. and we have a really strong field entered into that. It always throws up a good winner,” Derby said.
“There’s very competitive racing elsewhere on the afternoon and again we have music afterwards with an Abba tribute band playing. It’s our first Saturday of the season so a lot of people are coming to York who have been working for the midweek days. It will be busy, buzzy and a great atmosphere.
“Saturday is a strong day for us and always has been. We’ll probably have north of 20,000 people here. Ticket sales are a challenge for all leisure events, it isn’t just a racing issue this. Everyone is aware of what’s going on in the wider world so it’s not surprising that with money tight people are looking for value for money.
“We have to recognise that and really up our game as a sport and give people just that plus a great day out and great entertainment.
“That’s what we’re trying to do this weekend with the music after racing for the first time. It’s just good fun, tribute bands, nothing flash like we do for the Music Showcase in July, but it should be a great laugh and great fun which is what we want to provide, alongside our core product of fantastic racing on the track.”