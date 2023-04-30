The Sky Bet Sunday Series is back for its third year bigger and better than ever. And it’s live on both ITV4 and Racing TV.

Here, Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst Ed Watson trawls through a typically competitive Series curtain-raiser with three horses to watch for at Musselburgh on Sunday.

WINTER CROWN (3.45)

Julie Camacho enjoyed a stellar year in 2022, her 47 winners all but doubling her previous seasonal best and returning an impressive £1 level-stakes profit of nearly £90. I make no bones about saying the Malton maestro is one of my go-to trainers in northern handicaps. She picked up this son of Invincible Spirit for just 35,000gns after he showed ability in a pair of 6f maidens for Charlie Appleby. He instantly repaid some of that outlay when dropped to 5f on debut for Camacho at Newcastle in February, showing plenty of natural pace to suggest he’ll be every bit as effective on a more speed-favouring track like Musselburgh. An opening mark of 73 looks fine for this switch to handicap company and he’s pulled a perfect pitch in stall 9 (of ten) to nab an early position by the favoured stands’ rail. The excellent Ryan Sexton is always a positive booking in apprentice-only races. The Inside Word: “Winter Crown did it nicely at Newcastle and we’re pleased with him at home. He was a non-runner on soft ground at Thirsk last weekend, but we were always coming here. We think he’s on a nice mark.” - Julie Camacho, trainer

HEIGHTS OF ABRAHAM (5.15)

Keith Dalgleish was the leading trainer in last year’s Series, and came within a whisker of bagging the £100,000 bonus with Evaluation, who was beaten by the narrowest of margins in the Sandown finale in his bid for a third win. The ex-bumper performer Notimeforanother heads the market for this, having won two of his four starts on the all-weather this winter, most recently on handicap debut at Southwell a month ago upped to 1m6f. He’s just the type his soon-to-quit trainer excels with. At nearly double the price, I’m willing to take a speculative punt on his reappearing stable-mate Heights Of Abraham, who has plenty of back form in stronger handicaps than this. One of those came in Hamilton’s Braveheart Handicap last May, when he got to within half-a-length of the now 109-rated Get Shirty (won at Royal Ascot and Old Newton Cup on his next two starts) in receipt of just 8lb. Heights Of Abraham went off the boil after that, but shaped like a horse who’d rediscovered his mojo when reunited with Shane Gray (only jockey to win on him) on his final start of last season at Ayr’s Western Meeting, when beaten a short-head by a progressive Roger Varian three-year-old on good ground. He seems to go particularly well for Gray, under whom his form figures are 412514152 compared to 403200006 for other riders. Up just a 1lb, he remains 3lb below his last winning mark and 7lb below that tip-top Braveheart effort. He’s a player here if ready to rock on his first start since September. The Inside Word: “He had some good form as a two and three-year-old, but last year just didn’t work out for him for whatever reason. He felt good at Ayr, when I got back on him for the first time last season. He’s a decent horse and versatile in terms of ground." - Shane Gray, jockey

GIOIA GIECA (6.15)