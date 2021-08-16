Sky Bet Sunday Series: Tips and best bets for Haydock

He's presenting the final leg of the Sky Bet Sunday Series and Oli Bell has a guide to all the races at Haydock.

4.10 Sky Bet Sunday Apprentice Training Series Handicap

What a competitive race to start the final day of the Sky Bet Sunday Series! It’s a sprint handicap for the speedballs and I like to side with an in-form horse in these. For that reason it has to be GLORIOUS RIO who has won his last three races and produced his most impressive performance to date when winning at Newcastle last time. He has a five pounds penalty to carry but is in the form of his life, young jockey Jonny Peate gets on great with him and he looks sure to run well.

4.35 Sky Bet Sunday Series Sprint Handicap

Another sprint and the one I like in this is ANCIENT TIMES. Harry Eustace has had a tremendous first season since taking over the training licence from his father James and this three-year-old has already won twice for him. Those victories include Epsom last time and that form looks strong so with my ITV colleague Hayley Turner in the saddle then he’ll do for me.

5.00 Sky Bet Sunday Series Newcomers' EBF Maiden Stakes

A first day at school for these babies so it’s a guessing game. Take a look at the betting as those towards the top of the market are likely to have been showing connections something on the home gallops. I like the look of Al Barez on pedigree, his mother Jet Setting was a Classic winner herself, but I’m going to go with SHARESA. Her trainer Mark Johnston tends to have his two-year-olds ready for their first run and on breeding she should make a decent two-year-old.

5.30 Sky Bet Sunday Series Nursery

I’m hoping Hayley is going to enjoy a super Sunday as I’m keen on her chances aboard SIR MIN in this race. He’s trained by Charlie Fellowes and ran very well when second at Pontefract in a similar race to this last time. He looked as if he’d be suited by further there so stepping up to seven furlongs looks a sensible move. It’s an open race but he has as good a chance as any.

6.00 Sky Bet Sunday Series Fillies' Handicap

It’s been an amazing year for Frankel as a sire and his daughter TURANDOT looks sure to go well in this. She’s trained by David O’Meara, one of the top trainers in the north, and she’s already been an impressive winner at this course. She didn’t run too badly at Thirsk last time but back at Haydock I think she can deliver again with Libby Ami the main danger.

6.25 Sky Bet Sunday Series Middle Distance Handicap

Chris and Martin Dixon, who you’ve seen on the Expert View section during the Sunday Series, are the brains behind The Horse Watchers syndicate and LIBERATION POINT looks another good buy for them. He made a winning start for the team at Ripon last time and has only had three runs in his career so far. He could be capable of better and if he improves again he could win this.

6.55 Sky Bet Sunday Series Handicap

Grant Tuer is fast becoming a very good trainer and someone who has made a big impact on the Sunday Series. I think he’ll sign of with a winner in the last race of the 2021 fixtures with EMARATY HERO. He’s a horse who has won his last two and is absolutely thriving. He won at York’s Family Fun Day last Sunday but escapes a penalty for that success meaning he’s not carrying as much weight as the handicapper would like. He looks the one to send punters home happy.