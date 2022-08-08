Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
The Sunday Series heads to York this weekend
Share your views on the Sky Bet Sunday Series

Sky Bet Sunday Series Survey: Share your views

By Sporting Life
17:38 · MON August 08, 2022

The second year of the Sky Bet Sunday Series draws to a close at Sandown on the 21st of August and we’d love to hear your views on the concept

If you’ve had chance to catch any of the action over the past few weeks, please share what you’ve enjoyed, what you haven’t and what you’d like to see in future years in the series.

This is your chance to shape the future of the Sky Bet Sunday Series. Please click here to take the short survey.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING