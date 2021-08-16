Sky Bet Sunday Series review: Turandot scores for David O'Meara

The progressive Turandot 5/1 produced a telling change of gear to land the Sky Bet Sunday Series Fillies' Handicap at Haydock.
David O'Meara's daughter of Frankel is bred to be useful and she was registering her third win of the season here – and second in her last three starts – with a convincing success under jockey Danny Tudhope.
Waited with in the early exchanges, Turandot moved smoothly into contention with a couple of furlongs to run before picking up the lead inside the final furlong.
Despite a strong finish from Libby Ami – who was bidding to gave trainer Grant Tuer a double on the card – Turandot was always in control and won by three quarters of a length, with Astrogem the same distance back in third.
Tuer had earlier claimed a significant victory when Lezardrieux (17/2) edged out Ancient Time to claim the decent pot on offer in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Sprint Handicap.
The four-year-old has done nothing but improve in the last 12 months and shrugged off a 2lb rise for his recent Catterick success with another game victory, sticking on well to win by a neck having hit the front inside the final 100 yards.
The day began with a huge shock as Street Life (80/1) landed the opening Sky Bet Sunday Apprentice Training Series Handicap, before normal service was resumed when in-form trainer Clive Cox won the Sky Bet Sunday Series Newcomers' EBF Maiden Stakes with Whoputfiftyinyou (10/3).
Smart hurdler Goobinator (15/2) closed the card in style by comfortably outpointing hot-favourite Emaraty Hero in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Handicap.
