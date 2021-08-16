Sky Bet Sunday Series review: Turandot scores for David O'Meara

David O'Meara's daughter of Frankel is bred to be useful and she was registering her third win of the season here – and second in her last three starts – with a convincing success under jockey Danny Tudhope.

Waited with in the early exchanges, Turandot moved smoothly into contention with a couple of furlongs to run before picking up the lead inside the final furlong.

Despite a strong finish from Libby Ami – who was bidding to gave trainer Grant Tuer a double on the card – Turandot was always in control and won by three quarters of a length, with Astrogem the same distance back in third.