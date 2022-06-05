A review of the action from the latest Sky Bet Sunday Series at Musselburgh.

Only Spoofing justified strong market support to land the Sky Bet Sunday Series Apprentice Handicap. Ridden by Group One-winning rider Joey Sheridan (Princess Zoe), Kevin Coleman's eight-year-old has had a busy time of things, winning at Navan on May 14 before finishing third to Ancient Times at Musselburgh on Saturday. He showed a great attitude turned out just over 24 hours later over the same course and distance, race close to the hot-looking pace throughout before beating The Thin Blue Line (9/1) by a length and a half. Rory was third at 6/1. It was an 11th success of Only Spoofing's career and Sheridan said: "Kevin has done a great job with him. That was a good race he ran in yesterday. He made my job easy and probably made be look good there!"

Sophie's Star caused a 40/1 upset in the Sky Bet Sunday Series 3YO Sprint Handicap. After avoiding some early scrimmaging which caused Le Beau Garcon to sit and suffer towards the rear through the early stages, Roger Fell's new recruit stuck to the task well to hold on by three quarters of a length under jockey Jonny Peate. Le Beau Garcon (11/2) could be considered a very unlucky loser having finished fast to take second under Paul Mulrennan, while third Alia Choice (9/2) also flashed home towards the stands' side rail in a bunched finish. The disappointment of the race was 3/1 favourite Sacred Jewel who couldn't really get into the contest from her low draw and weakened quickly soon after halfway.

The opening Sky Bet Sunday Series Restricted Maiden Stakes went to Mark and Charlie Johnston's 4/11 market leader Finn's Charm, who emphatically made all the running from stall one in the hands of Joe Fanning to beat Hour By Hour (25/1) by eight and a half lengths.

Karl Burke's stellar season continued when Snooze N You Lose (9/2) took first prize for the Middleham handler in the Listed Sky Bet Sunday Series Queen Of Scots Stakes. Following a fine runner-up effort at York's Dante Festival, Snooze N You Lose took another step forward here, breaking sharply from the gates and dominating proceedings thereafter under a smart ride from Sam James. Though the challengers were stacked up behind turning for home, the daughter of Ribchester found plenty for pressure when asked to put the race to bed, answering every call to run out decisive victor. Improvised stayed on well for second but she was two lengths in arrears at the line, with Clitheroe doing her best work late as she filled the placings.

Evaluation (3/1) claimed his second win of the Sky Bet Sunday Series with a taking victory in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Stayers Handicap. The Keith Dalgleish-trained four-year-old was backing up his recent York success and was value for more than his half a length defeat of Baileys Derbyday, having found himself a touch out of his ground when the sprint for home developed. Despite having plenty to do with a couple of furlongs to run, Evaluation picked up in good style, taking over in the closing stages under a typically strong ride from Jason Hart to maintain his steep upward curve.