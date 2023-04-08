The Jockey Cup will offer the prizes across the six fixtures in the Series. The jockey who amasses most points at each fixture will scoop £10,000 per fixture.

Jockey Paul Mulrennan said: “The Jockey Cup is a great idea and will firmly focus my mind, as well as my colleagues in the weighing room. It is a big pot and hopefully I can scoop one Jockey Cup, if not two! The Series is a great way of lifting jockeys’ profiles and connecting with the racefans and there should be some great stories to tell.”

The Series also welcomes its new charity partner, the MND Association, which will put their name to the Jockey Cup and also one race at each of the six fixtures.

Richard Parris, Corporate Development Manager at the MND Association, said: “We are grateful to be invited to be an integral part of the six fixtures of the Sky Bet Sunday Series and the new Jockey Cup. The Series provides us with a great opportunity to raise awareness of motor neurone disease and invite people to support us in the race to find a cure for this brutal disease.”