The first Sky Bet Sunday Series fixture of 2022, at Hamilton Park on Sunday, worth £205,000 in prize-money, has attracted a bumper 194 entries for the seven races – all of which are live on ITV4
The £1.2m Series, in its second year, offers an additional £250,000 worth of bonuses for jockeys, apprentices, trainers, owners, and stable staff. The prize-money and incentives have been rewarded with extremely encouraging entries.
Hamilton Park’s race-day is the most valuable in its history and its Managing Director, Ashley Moon, said: “Given the spotlight on low field sizes right now, the entries for Sunday’s card are extremely welcome and appreciated. It shows what can be achieved when the industry comes together to put on excellent prize-money and competitive racing in a late-afternoon weekend slot, which is all on terrestrial television. It’s a fantastic initiative which hopefully will help to attract the next generation of racing fans.”
There is a Sunday Series Bonus of £100,000 on offer for the first jockey to ride a total of seven winners across the six fixtures, and leading northern-based rider Paul Mulrennan will be going “all out” for it.
Mulrennan said: “The £100,000 bonus certainly concentrates the mind! With five of the six fixtures in the north, where I am based, I’ll certainly be going all out for it. There will be a lot of jockeys like me, thinking it’s hard, but not impossible. It’s brilliant to see Sky Bet, ITV and the racecourses teaming up to put on the Series. Hopefully, Hamilton Park will be rewarded with a decent crowd, and many younger, first-time racegoers and, judging by the entries, it looks like the sport is really getting behind the Series, which is great to see.”
The bonuses and prizes linking the Sky Bet Sunday Series include:
The Sky Bet Sunday Series is open to all trainers who have horses eligible for the race conditions and the six seven-race Sunday cards comprise:
The Series will again endeavour to make racing simpler to understand and more accessible to wider audiences by delving behind the scenes and uncovering the less-told stories. ITV Racing's coverage this Sunday will be presented by Luke Harvey alongside Leonna Mayor, Megan Nicholls and Timeform’s Dan Barber, with commentary from Mark Johnson. The ITV 4 coverage will also include three races from Leopardstown including the renowned Derby Trial.
Racing TV will also be showing all six fixtures in full. Tom Stanley will be leading the coverage, which will also focus on the lesser-known jockeys riding during the Series, and will also include a special feature on Grant Tuer, who was leading trainer in the inaugural 2021 Series.
The Sky Bet Sunday Series is an industry-wide collaboration between ITV, Sky Bet, Racecourse Media Group, and the six racecourses, which will showcase the sport in a twilight slot on terrestrial television this summer.