A review of the pick of the action from Haydock, the penultimate fixture in the 2022 Sky Bet Sunday Series.
The opening Sky Bet Sunday Apprentice Training Series Handicap went to jockey Sam Feilden and in-form North Yorkshire trainer Karl Burke as Silky Wilkie struck gold.
Burke has had his horses in fantastic form all season and had already enjoyed five winners in the Sky Bet Sunday Series including Eilean Dubh who won at the Hamilton and York fixtures earlier in the year, and 16/5 favourite Silky Wilkie added his name to the list with a straightforward triumph.
Feilden took a couple of lengths out of his rivals with a forward move two furlongs from home and although edging slightly to his left close home, the consistent three-year-old stayed on well to beat Kimngrace (11/2). Burke's second-string Fast Response was third at 13/2 with the penalised Glorious Rio (15/2) back in fourth for trainer Stella Barclay.
Burke needs just two more winners during this year's Sky Bet Sunday Series to win a £25,000 bonus put up by the sponsors for any yard winning seven races throughout the programme. The Sunday Series concludes at Sandown Park in a couple of weeks' time on August 21.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Dark Angel colt Charyn, ridden by David Egan, won on debut in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Newcomers' EBF Maiden Stakes.
In a race restricted to horses that had never run before, the Roger Varian-trained winner showed professionalism throughout, travelling well in behind the leaders before moving through a gap with a furlong and a half to travel.
Charlie and Mark Johnston's Kitai was the only one to lay down a serious challenge but the 4/1 favourite couldn't quite cope with 9/2 shot Charyn, who had a bit to spare at the line. Yorkshire (9/2) finished third at 9/2.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.