Silky success for in-form Burke

The opening Sky Bet Sunday Apprentice Training Series Handicap went to jockey Sam Feilden and in-form North Yorkshire trainer Karl Burke as Silky Wilkie struck gold.

Burke has had his horses in fantastic form all season and had already enjoyed five winners in the Sky Bet Sunday Series including Eilean Dubh who won at the Hamilton and York fixtures earlier in the year, and 16/5 favourite Silky Wilkie added his name to the list with a straightforward triumph.

Feilden took a couple of lengths out of his rivals with a forward move two furlongs from home and although edging slightly to his left close home, the consistent three-year-old stayed on well to beat Kimngrace (11/2). Burke's second-string Fast Response was third at 13/2 with the penalised Glorious Rio (15/2) back in fourth for trainer Stella Barclay.

Burke needs just two more winners during this year's Sky Bet Sunday Series to win a £25,000 bonus put up by the sponsors for any yard winning seven races throughout the programme. The Sunday Series concludes at Sandown Park in a couple of weeks' time on August 21.