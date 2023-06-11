The Sky Bet Sunday Series moved to Beverley this weekend and we round up all the key results and things to note.

Juvenile eyecatcher No questions over who caught the eye in the Race To A Cure For MND Newcomers Maiden Fillies' Stakes with Carolina Reaper flying home for fourth after initially looking pretty clueless on debut. All nine fillies were stepping foot onto the racecourse for the first time in public and victory went the way of Tim Easterby's Ribble Radiant, which probably marks her down as above average given the yard's two-year-olds would always be brought along steadily, but Carolina Reaper is the one to be with wherever she rocks up next time. It's been a good start at the helm for Charlie Johnston and his five winners from 21 juvenile runners through May promised plenty ahead of the summer, with one more winning youngster added to the tally already this month. Carolina Reaper, a daughter of Too Darn Hot, went off at 100/30 under Ben Curtis but effectively blew all chance when pausing a fraction as the stalls opened. She was given time to find her feet and, after getting outpaced on turning for home, clicked into gear with two furlongs to travel and was only beaten a little over three lengths at the line. She'll be sharper for the initial outing and will surely benefit from a flat, galloping track.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

31 and counting for improving rider The opening Sky Bet Sunday Series Sprint Apprentice Handicap went to the Michael Herrington-trained Good Earth, who travelled strongly close to the pace and ultimately scored a shade snugly under Connor Planas, who looks a jockey going places. The horse was scoring for the first time since landing back-to-back victories at Doncaster and York last June and is set to return to the Knavesmire next weekend all being well. Planas, based with George Boughey and claiming the 31st winner of his career, said on ITV4: "The horse has done me a real favour there as we weren't drawn too well in stall 12 but he absolutely pinged the gates and I was able to get a lovely position, get a bit of cover and wasn't too far off the rail on the quick ground. "As soon as I switched him out he stuck on well right to the line."

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

With Herrington confirming the six-year-old would be in for a quick turnaround with another outing (escapes a penalty) next weekend, Planas added: "We'll have to see what happens, hopefully I can get the ride on him there as well." Planas has ridden four winners from 35 rides for Boughey so far this year and shed some light on how he came about to be a professional rider: "I started off when I was at school, just coming in on a Saturday to Tom Clover's yard and started riding out in the holidays which taught me a lot. "Eventually I got my licence for him and I went to Dubai for the winter and came back much fitter - it helped me get stronger and I worked on my clock, it played a bit part in how I'm riding now. "I'm based with George now and the yard is flying, just coming up to Royal Ascot we're all very excited for it. Hopefully I can get one or two (rides), we'll see."

Credit where it's due It's been a rather odd couple of days for jockey Richard Kingscote, having been jocked off Desert Crown before the horse was almost immediately ruled out due to a training setback, but like most top-level jockeys he's getting on with the day job and gave Blow Your Horn a peach of a hold-up ride in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Stayers Handicap. Coltor - who to be fair to him hung in there to finish second - and Ghadbbaan set a searching gallop in the two-mile affair and Kingscote was able to bide his time between the back before picking a way through in the final furlong and a half, winning comfortably in the end. "He idled a bit at Doncaster, this is the first time I've sat on him and Rossa (Ryan) gave me the heads up and Ian (Williams, trainer) spoke to me this morning. I had a nice economical run round and he picked up well. "I used to be here a lot when I was in Chester at Tom Dascombe's but hadn't been here for a couple of years. It's nice of them to put some good prize money on and it's a decent series." Blow Your Horn was clipped to 33/1 from 40/1 for the Northumberland Plate by Paddy Power.